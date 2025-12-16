Meet Locky Brownlie — the sexy dancer stripping down in Brolesque

It's getting hot in here!
Even though it may be chilly outside, Locky Brownlie is bringing the heat as the star and creator of the sizzling New York City burlesque production Brolesque at Balcon Salon.
The show features a sexy cast of masculine men who dazzle audiences in a slew of mesmerizing numbers that naturally showcase plenty of body-ody-ody!
"We are an all-male burlesque dance revue show! We are playing into our campy, queer, fun side. The boys get down into their rhinestone thongs. There's a couple of numbers where the boys completely nude and you get a little peek of something," Brownlie tells PRIDE.
Brolesque is a hit show all year round in NYC, but the hit production takes things up a notch just in time for the holidays. Revamped as Brolesque: XXX-Mas, audiences get to see the sexy man strip down to quite a few campy holiday numbers.
Hailing from Tasmania, Australia, Brownlie is grateful that his career has thrived since moving to the United States as a queer entertainer. Besides Brolesque, the star has also toured the world as a dancer alongside big names like Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, and more.
"We keep it classy! We keep it tasteful. It's a very fun environment. For me, I'm hoping it's serving all areas of our community. I'm so excited with the buzz it's creating and the response that we're getting. There's just only one way from here and it's going up baby!"
