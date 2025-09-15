Has your vibrator been hacked? Why cyber security experts are ringing the warning bell

These days, practicing safe sex can mean a lot of things — using condoms, keeping up with your PrEP injections, and more. But what you might not realize is that there’s another layer of protection to consider during solo time (or when using toys with a partner): cybersecurity.
With the rise of smart sex toys — also known, hilariously, as dildonics — pleasure seekers have embraced apps and Wi-Fi-enabled devices in the bedroom. While this opens up exciting possibilities, like long-distance sexy time, it also creates opportunities for hackers to become an uninvited partner, warns Emily Conway, CEO of Dragon Toys. “The sextech industry has embraced connectivity without properly addressing the security implications,” she says. “What should be a private, personal experience is becoming a potential gateway for cybercriminals.”
Bluetooth-connected sex toys are particularly vulnerable. “The sextech industry needs to wake up to these security threats before people get hurt. As someone who's worked in this space for years, I've seen how quickly the technology has advanced, but the security measures are still stuck in the past,” Conway adds.
Here’s what you need to know about the risks — and, more importantly, how to protect yourself.
How do hackers gain access to your toys?
Like any Bluetooth-enabled device, sex toys can have security gaps — especially if they lack basic protections. “These devices collect incredibly sensitive data, such as usage patterns, session duration, and intensity preferences,” explains Conway. “When that information isn't properly encrypted, it becomes a goldmine for hackers.”
Hackers exploit weak authentication systems in the toy’s app, allowing them to intercept signals, access devices, and in some cases, take control of the toy itself. That alone is a violation — but it’s far from the biggest risk.
Why is this a serious problem?
Beyond privacy violations, hackers often target personal data. “Criminals can access users' personal information, intimate photos, and even details about sexual partners,” says Conway. “This creates perfect conditions for blackmail and extortion.”
Without realizing it, you could be sharing intimate details that hackers can exploit — your name, sexual orientation, partner lists, and other private data. Conway notes that while smart sex toys are growing in popularity, not all manufacturers have kept up with security standards. The industry also lacks comprehensive regulations requiring stronger safeguards.
Cyber criminals are drawn to sex toys because the shame surrounding potential data leaks makes victims less likely to come forward. “Criminals know that people won't easily come forward about these attacks,” Conway says. “The stigma around adult toys creates the ideal conditions for ongoing exploitation.”
The risk is even higher for LGBTQ+ individuals who are closeted or want to keep their sexual practices private for safety reasons.
How to protect yourself from sex toy hackers.
First, buy from companies that take security seriously. “They'll be transparent about their encryption methods and privacy policies. If a company can't clearly explain how they protect your data, don't trust them with your most intimate moments,” Conway advises.
Then, treat your toys like any smart device:
- Always update apps when prompted
- Never use public Wi-Fi for intimate activities
- Check what permissions you’re granting — many apps request unnecessary access to contacts, photos, or location data
Conway isn’t alone in raising the alarm. The U.K. government has also issued warnings about smart sex toys this year. Can you still enjoy solo or partner play safely? Absolutely — just follow Conway’s guidance to keep your intimate life private and secure.
Source cited:
Emily Conway, CEO of Dragon Toys, a London-based adult toy specialist