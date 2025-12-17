Lesbian and sapphic sex is so vast, varied, and diverse that it can be hard to become a master at all of it.

From frottage and tribbing to oral and fingering to how to use a strap-on and a myriad of other fun sex toys, we have provided tips and tricks to help you go from a beginner in the bedroom to being able to make your partner scream out in pleasure.

But it turns out that TikTok is also a great place to turn if you’re looking for ways to up your bedroom game. You may think of the social media app as the place to turn when you want to see Heated Rivarly fan edits, or viral videos of men reviewing bathhouses, or thirst traps about National Parks (yes, we’re serious), but it also has a wealth of information about WLW sex

TikTok is full of sex educators giving a masterclass in lesbian and sapphic sex, and while you do have to get used to the TikTok-isms like saying taco instead of vagina and spicy instead of sex because of the social media site's community guidelines, it’s worth it for all of the tips that will have you moving onto advanced moves in no time flat.

1. How to go down on a V @nadia_bokody This is the WORST POSSIBLE THING you can do. #wlwtok #latebloominglesbian #latebloomerlesbian #lateinlifelesbian🏳️‍🌈 #sapphics Nadia Bokody, a sapphic sex educator and self-proclaimed "late-bloomer power dyke," has all the info you need to go from never having gone down on a woman before to having her calling out your name in no time. Tip: Especially if you are a baby gay, forget about those heteromative ideas about sex being a performance and focus on showing authentic pleasure. And don't be a show off, variety might be the spice of life, but if you want to get your partner all the way to the end zone, consistency is key.

2. How to breathe when you're down there @delicto.com Apple eating tutorial✨#fypシ Sarah Riccio, a sex educator and co-founder of sex toy company Delicto.com, may not be able to show you a live demonstration, but her use of an apple is almost as good. Tip: When you're going down on a woman, tilt your face slightly to the side so you can breathe without moving away. No one wants you to drown down there!

3. Fingering using the "rose" technique @rosieturnerdaily Lesbian/bi/queer girls seggs tips 🏳️‍🌈: how to 👉 her right #wlw #lesbian #lgbt #fyp #girls Rosie Turner is who you turn to if you need lesbian tips — like how to go down on someone — or are looking to laugh. Tip: When you're fingering a V, try the "rose" technique, where you start on the outside and move slowly, layer by layer, farther and farther inside. Then, switch to a "come hither" movement with your fingers to hit her G-spot.

4. Use the "vacuum seal" technique for oral @halli.smith Replying to @baby my WLW “ vacuum seal technique” that will make her fall in love with you As an OnlyFans star, Halli Smith has expert knowledge about the techniques that will help you and your partner get off. Tip: This one is simple, just suck on her clit like it's a spaghetti noodle and then pull back slightly to drive your partner wild.

5. Find out what kind of mood your partner is in @bdemoves Take it further......"what makes you feel this?" #wlw #lesbiansoftiktok Queer sex educator and pleasure coach Whitni Miller has a whole catalogue of helpful tutorials and advice on TikTok, including this video on what to say so you know what kind of spicy mood your partner is in before you get started. Tip: Ask your partner, "How do you want to feel when we get spicy?" Then give them some options, like feeling in control, being lulled into surrender, or being cherished.

6. Try out the "Knee Thing" @nadia_bokody It’s the ULTIMATE power move. #wlwtiktok🏳️‍🌈 #girlswholikegirls🏳️‍🌈 #wlwdating #girlswholikegirls🌈🌈🌈🌈 #lesbiandating #sapphics #wlwtok #gaygirlsoftiktok #bigirlsoftiktok #singlelesbiansoftiktok #lateinlifelesbian🏳️‍🌈 Bokody can also teach you how to do the infamous "knee thing" — which she calls the "ultimate power move" — just right so have your partner begging for more. Tip: Slide your leg in between your partner's legs and then move it upwards until the spot above your knee is gently pressing into their core.

7. Learn to love the V @bdemoves #stitch with @caileneasely Be for real!! #wlw #bdemoves And if you need a reminder of why vaginas are so amazing (and don't need to smell like Summer's Eve), then listen to Miller. Tip: Enjoy the smell and taste of a V and stop expecting it to taste like Juicy Fruit gum.

8. Buying your first strap-on @bdemoves Reply to @oneeternalsun strappy time 🏳️‍🌈✨ #ledollarbean #wlw #bdemoves #fyp And if you need advice about which strap-on to use if you've never put a harness on before, then Miller has you covered, too. Tip: If you've never strapped before, start out with a budget-friendly version and then, if you love it, invest in something even better.

9. Why the Rabbit remains so popular @delicto.com #onthisday let’s talk rabbits✨#fypシ゚ These sex educators can even teach you everything you need to know about the Rabbit, a core piece of lesbian sex history. Chappell Roan doesn't mention it in a song for no reason! Tip: Buy a body-safe version and give one of the newer versions a try, like the Snail Vibe.