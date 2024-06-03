These influencers passed out THOUSANDS of banned books at Buffalo Pride with an NFL team's help

As Pride Month grows year after year, so does the focus on family-friendly activities to help its expansion. More and more queer couples are having children of their own, and more and more queer children are wanting to show their parents what Pride is all about.

In a move that's totally warmed our hearts from the Buffalo Pride event on June 2, social media influencers RainbowDads joined V Spehar from UnderTheDeskNews with help from the Buffalo Bills to march and hand out banned LGBTQ+ literature for children.

Post by @rainbowdads View on Threads A Threads post from the Dads said they spent two months getting the literature together and thanked the Bills for joining them for the march, saying, “This is what pride is about! This is how you support communities! This is how you create change! I’m overwhelmed with love and support and emotions today. Thank you everyone!” A subsequent video from Spehar talked about the experience in a little more detail, saying they wanted to share the good news that they joined along with the Dads and the “actual Buffalo Bills,” who helped out by supplying trucks, wagons, and water. At the end of the event, they said they wound up handing out over 3,000 banned books, including ’Twas the Night Before Prideby Joanna McClintock and Juana Medina; Stella Brings Her Family by Miriam B. Schiffer; Kapaemahu by Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Joe Wilson, Dean Hamer and Daniel Sosa; and Small Town Pride by Phil Stamper.