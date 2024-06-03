Scroll To Top
Pride

These influencers passed out THOUSANDS of banned books at Buffalo Pride with an NFL team's help

These influencers passed out THOUSANDS of banned books at Buffalo Pride with an NFL team's help

These social media influencers passed out banned books at Buffalo Pride and we're OBSESSED!
@BuffaloBills;@RainbowDads/Instagram

This is so moving! We're obsessed!

@andrewjstillman

As Pride Month grows year after year, so does the focus on family-friendly activities to help its expansion. More and more queer couples are having children of their own, and more and more queer children are wanting to show their parents what Pride is all about.

In a move that's totally warmed our hearts from the Buffalo Pride event on June 2, social media influencers RainbowDads joined V Spehar from UnderTheDeskNews with help from the Buffalo Bills to march and hand out banned LGBTQ+ literature for children.

Post by @rainbowdads
View on Threads

A Threads post from the Dads said they spent two months getting the literature together and thanked the Bills for joining them for the march, saying, “This is what pride is about! This is how you support communities! This is how you create change! I’m overwhelmed with love and support and emotions today. Thank you everyone!”

A subsequent video from Spehar talked about the experience in a little more detail, saying they wanted to share the good news that they joined along with the Dads and the “actual Buffalo Bills,” who helped out by supplying trucks, wagons, and water.

At the end of the event, they said they wound up handing out over 3,000 banned books, including Twas the Night Before Prideby Joanna McClintock and Juana Medina; Stella Brings Her Family by Miriam B. Schiffer; Kapaemahu by Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Joe Wilson, Dean Hamer and Daniel Sosa; and Small Town Pride by Phil Stamper.

@underthedesknews

#buffalony @RainbowDads @Buffalo Bills #pride #bannedbooks #readinglist

They also said Forge from the Dads did a thorough job ensuring there was books representative of all ages, races, and genders to help it be more inclusive overall.

“There is really nothing like Buffalo Pride,” they said before wishing a happy Pride to everyone else.

This is exactly the type of stuff we love to see at events like these. It reminds us all of our individuality no matter what, and it normalizes queerness in a family setting. This is vital toward our progress as we strive to maintain our right to love each other and have families of our own. Having the Buffalo Bills behind them also added to its awesomeness, which is a shared opinion among all involved.

PrideBooksSportsActivism
banned booksbuffalo billschildren's literaturelgbtq literaturequeer childrenqueer couplesrainbow dadsunder the desk newsbuffalo pride
author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio