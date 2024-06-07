11 Rainbow fashion items you’ll actually WANT to wear this month





Courtesy of Blue Platypus; Marigold Shadows; Louis Vuitton; Kurt Geiger We love our rainbow flag; it’s meaningful, it’s bright, and, above all else, it’s visible. All of which make it a perfect symbol for Pride month. And since we love a theme, of course it’s also something we want to put on our body. But let’s be honest, it can also be tacky as hell. Sorry, but you know that’s true. How are you gonna feel the Pride good vibes if your fit is whack? Good news: There are actually some very cute options that feature the rainbow but will also have you feel your sartorial best. Here’s what to put on your body this month that screams I have Pride… and style.

1. Pride Crochet-Style Button-Through Sweater Polo& Pride Crochet-Style Pull-On Shorts See on Instagram We love a matching set and this crocheted polo and shorts are exactly the easy breezy summer vibe we’re embodying this year. Plus, Abercrombie and Fitch is giving $400,000 to The @trevorproject this year, regardless of sales. Buy them here and here.

2. Chuck 70 Pride Low Tops Courtesy of Converse While these comfy low tops are getting into the Pride spirit, they’re wearable year year round. Perfect for brunch or a Orville Peck show — or, ya know, for all that walking you’re doing during Pride. Get your pair here.

3. Pride Monogram Logo T-Shirt Courtesy of Calvin Klein Chic, simple, and classic, Calvin Klein’s Pride logo tee is a perfect example of understated pride wear. Get yours here.

4. Levi’s Pride Cinched Short Stack T-Shirt Courtesy of Levi's This year, Levis took inspiration from gay rodeos and the ‘70s for its Pride collection and we’re INTO it! This cute cinched tee is super casual and cool. Get yours here.

5. Kate Spade Rainbow Collection Duffle Crossbody Courtesy of Kate Spade Walk into the parade purse first! Kate Spade’s rainbow collection duffle crossbody has plenty of room for all your Pride supplies: Sunscreen, water, lube. Ya know, the essentials. Get yours here.

6. Smak Parlour 1960s Rainbow Sequin Downtown Scene Mini Dress Courtesy of Unique Vintage Who says Pride wear has to be understated? Let it shine, literally, in this super cute ‘60s inspired mini dress. Get yours here.

7. Kurt Geiger Kensington Belt Bag Courtesy of Kurt Geiger Keep your hands free for all that waving, hugging, and um, other things at Pride with this super cool rainbow belt bag from Kurt Geiger. Get yours here.

8. Head to Toe Louis! Courtesy of Louis Vuitton If you wanna go all out for Pride, nothing says that quite like head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, with their Damier knit shirt, matching shorts, and LV trainers. It’s gonna cost you a pretty penny, but can you really put a price on Pride?Get yours here, here, and here.

9. Elaiza Oversized Sunglasses Courtesy of Marigold Shadows Suns out, buns out, sunnies out. These super cute unisex shades in rainbow are giving Pride and eye protection. Get yours here.

10. Swovie Rainbow Stripe Tie Dye Swoveralls Courtesy of Swoveralls These gender neutral ‘Swoveralls’ are so cute and comfy, so you can party all day and all night. Get yours here.

11. Landscape Jumpsuit in Rainbow Farm Courtesy of Blue Platypus We’re obsessed with these cheery ‘70s-inspired rainbow overalls that look good on literally every body type! Get yours here.