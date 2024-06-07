Scroll To Top
Pride

11 Rainbow fashion items you’ll actually WANT to wear this month

Yes, rainbow clothing and accessories can be chic!

rachiepants


We love our rainbow flag; it’s meaningful, it’s bright, and, above all else, it’s visible. All of which make it a perfect symbol for Pride month. And since we love a theme, of course it’s also something we want to put on our body. But let’s be honest, it can also be tacky as hell.

Sorry, but you know that’s true.

How are you gonna feel the Pride good vibes if your fit is whack? Good news: There are actually some very cute options that feature the rainbow but will also have you feel your sartorial best.

Here’s what to put on your body this month that screams I have Pride… and style.

1. Pride Crochet-Style Button-Through Sweater Polo& Pride Crochet-Style Pull-On Shorts

We love a matching set and this crocheted polo and shorts are exactly the easy breezy summer vibe we’re embodying this year. Plus, Abercrombie and Fitch is giving $400,000 to The @trevorproject this year, regardless of sales. Buy them here and here.

While these comfy low tops are getting into the Pride spirit, they’re wearable year year round. Perfect for brunch or a Orville Peck show — or, ya know, for all that walking you’re doing during Pride. Get your pair here.

Chic, simple, and classic, Calvin Klein’s Pride logo tee is a perfect example of understated pride wear. Get yours here.

This year, Levis took inspiration from gay rodeos and the ‘70s for its Pride collection and we’re INTO it! This cute cinched tee is super casual and cool. Get yours here.

Walk into the parade purse first! Kate Spade’s rainbow collection duffle crossbody has plenty of room for all your Pride supplies: Sunscreen, water, lube. Ya know, the essentials. Get yours here.

Who says Pride wear has to be understated? Let it shine, literally, in this super cute ‘60s inspired mini dress. Get yours here.

Keep your hands free for all that waving, hugging, and um, other things at Pride with this super cool rainbow belt bag from Kurt Geiger. Get yours here.

If you wanna go all out for Pride, nothing says that quite like head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, with their Damier knit shirt, matching shorts, and LV trainers. It’s gonna cost you a pretty penny, but can you really put a price on Pride?Get yours here, here, and here.

Suns out, buns out, sunnies out. These super cute unisex shades in rainbow are giving Pride and eye protection. Get yours here.

These gender neutral ‘Swoveralls’ are so cute and comfy, so you can party all day and all night. Get yours here.

We’re obsessed with these cheery ‘70s-inspired rainbow overalls that look good on literally every body type! Get yours here.

Babe, it’s sunny out there on the parade line! Keep the sun off your face with this hat that I will definitely be wearing all month long. Let’s twin! Get yours here.

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

