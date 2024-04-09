Discover endless fun at The Pride Store: Games & electronics for all ages

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

Welcome to The Pride Store, where every visit promises excitement and inclusivity! Delight in a world of vibrant games and cutting-edge electronics that are perfect for both children and adults, bringing the whole family together. Whether you're searching for the ideal gift or simply craving some playful entertainment, our top 10 picks are sure to spark joy and create cherished memories for years to come. Join us as we journey through a realm where fun knows no bounds and laughter fills the air!

Explore games and electronics at The Pride Store this month and receive free shipping with promo code “SPRING” (valid thru 4/30) when you shopThePrideStore.com.

MUKIKIM - CODE DRUM Courtesy The Pride Store Unleash your inner rockstar with MukikiM's Code Drum! Perfect for beginners, this color-coded drum set makes learning a breeze. With multiple drum sounds, professional demos, and instrumental accompaniment tracks, you'll be jamming in no time. Plus, its flexible roll-up design and portable features make it ideal for on-the-go music sessions. Get ready to rock and roll wherever you are!

MUKIKIM - RAINBOW PIANO Courtesy The Pride Store Experience the magic of music with MukikiM's electronic Rainbow Piano. This portable 49-key piano is perfect for beginners of all ages. Follow the Play-By-Color song booklet to learn whole songs with ease. With 8 different keyboard tones, 6 demo songs, and record & playback functions, the possibilities are endless. Whether you're indoors or outdoors, let the music flow with this versatile instrument.

RAINBOW QUEST! - RAINBOW QUEST! GAME Courtesy The Pride Store Embark on a journey of discovery with Rainbow Quest! This inclusive game celebrates the diversity and culture of the LGBTQ+ community. Navigate through rainbow color-coded challenges, uncover hidden talents, and embrace the laughter along the way. Suitable for ages 11 and up, Rainbow Quest promises an educational and hilarious experience for all players. Upgrade to the Deluxe edition and choose your favorite Pride Flag option for added pride!

MUKIKIM - "THE GENIUS STAR" STRATEGIC PUZZLE GAME & "THE GENIUS SQUARE" STEM PUZZLE GAME 2 PACK Courtesy The Pride Store Challenge your mind with MukikiM's Genius Star and Genius Square Puzzle Game Pack. Test your logic, spatial reasoning, and critical thinking skills as you fit uniquely shaped puzzle pieces onto the grid. Roll the dice, strategize with blockers, and aim for victory. With double the puzzles, double the fun awaits!

MUKIKIM - "HYPERRUNNER STUNT" TRANSFORMING RACE CAR Courtesy The Pride Store Get ready for high-octane thrills with MukikiM's Hyperrunner Stunt Transforming Race Car. Master superfast stunts and maneuvers with this sleek vehicle. With its retractable stunt bicycle and vibrant colors, it's sure to turn heads wherever it goes. Whether you're performing 360-degree flips or daring maneuvers, the Hyperrunner Stunt Car delivers adrenaline-pumping excitement. Also available in Blue (Stunt Four-Wheeler).

VICTOR - BEACON 5-IN-1 TURNTABLE SYSTEM WITH BLUE LED ACCENT LIGHTING Courtesy The Pride Store Immerse yourself in the nostalgia of vinyl with Victor's Beacon Turntable System. This 5-in-1 marvel plays your favorite records, tunes into FM radio stations, and even streams music via Bluetooth. With its blue LED accent lighting, the Beacon adds a touch of '90s flair to any space. Sit back, relax, and let the music transport you to another era.

VICTOR - METRO DUAL BLUETOOTH SUITCASE TURNTABLE Courtesy The Pride Store Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with Victor's Metro Suitcase Turntable. Whether you're a vinyl enthusiast or a casual listener, this turntable has you covered. With dual Bluetooth capability, you can stream music to external speakers or from other devices with ease. Its portable design makes it the ultimate travel companion for music lovers on the go.

EMERSON - EFC-5000 PORTABLE MINI FRIDGE COOLER Courtesy The Pride Store Keep your refreshments chilled to perfection with Emerson's Portable Mini Fridge Cooler. Ideal for dorm rooms, offices, or small spaces, this compact fridge holds up to 6 cans of beverages and snacks. Its thermoelectric cooling system ensures quiet operation and minimal vibration. Plus, the locking latch mechanism provides added security for your favorite treats.

EMERSON - EK-6002 PORTABLE BLUETOOTH® KARAOKE SYSTEM WITH 7" LCD DISPLAY Courtesy The Pride Store Turn any gathering into a karaoke party with Emerson's Portable Bluetooth Karaoke System. Featuring a 7" LCD display and CD + Graphics compatibility, you can sing along to your favorite tunes with ease. Stream music wirelessly from your smart device and enjoy the freedom to move up to 33 feet away. With its built-in carrying handle, the party goes wherever you do.