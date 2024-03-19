Scroll To Top
Vibrant locks rain or shine with The Pride Store's top haircare essentials

Courtesy The Pride Store

Revitalize your hair routine for spring with The Pride Store's top haircare essentials, ensuring vibrant locks rain or shine!

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

As the winter frost thaws away, it's time to bid adieu to dull, lifeless hair and welcome in the vibrant energy of spring. Whether you're looking to tame unruly frizz, add a splash of volume, or achieve that coveted salon-quality blowout at home, The Pride Store has you covered with an array of haircare essentials tailored to refresh your routine for the new season. Embrace the spirit of rejuvenation and dive into our curated selection of top-notch products designed to revitalize your locks with ease.

See below for our spring bling product recommendations and receive free shipping with promo code “LUCKY” (valid thru 3/31) when you shopThePrideStore.com.

PROHIBITION WELLNESS - BEARD & HAIR OIL

PROHIBITION WELLNESS - BEARD & HAIR OIL

Courtesy The Pride Store

Who says multitasking is overrated? Soften dry hair and bid farewell to frizz with Prohibition Wellness' Beard & Hair Oil. Infused with a luxurious blend of grape seed, hemp, argan, coconut, and jojoba oils, this elixir of nourishment breathes life back into tired strands, leaving them lustrous and oh-so-touchable. Say hello to smooth, manageable hair that's ready to embrace the spring breeze.

MASAMI - MEKABU HYDRATING TRAVEL KIT

MASAMI - MEKABU HYDRATING TRAVEL KIT

Courtesy The Pride Store

Indulge in luxury on the go with Masami's Mekabu Hydrating Travel Kit. Featuring perfectly sized bottles of shampoo, conditioner, styling cream, and shine serum, this collection ensures that every day feels like a trip to the salon. Bid farewell to travel-sized hair woes and hello to effortlessly chic locks, no matter where your spring adventures take you.

SULTRA - BOMBSHELL 3/4-INCH CURLING ROD

Elevate your hair game with Sultra's Bombshell 3/4-Inch Curling Rod. Say goodbye to lackluster curls and hello to bouncy, long-lasting ringlets that defy gravity. With even heat distribution and clipless design, achieving picture-perfect curls has never been easier. Embrace the whimsy of spring with hairstyles that exude effortless charm and undeniable allure.

SULTRA - VOLUSTYLE HEATED BRUSH

SULTRA - VOLUSTYLE HEATED BRUSH

Courtesy The Pride Store

Unleash your inner hair artist with Sultra's Bombshell VoluStyle Heated Brush. Say farewell to flat, lifeless locks and hello to voluminous waves that turn heads wherever you go. Crafted with heat-resistant nylon bristles, this lightweight tool lifts at the roots and adds a touch of gloss to every strand. Get ready to brush your way to hair nirvana this spring.

ADAGIO - CALIFORNIA 2" PROFESSIONAL BLOWOUT BRUSH

ADAGIO - CALIFORNIA 2" PROFESSIONAL BLOWOUT BRUSH

Courtesy The Pride Store

Reinvent your blowout game with Adagio's California Professional Blowout Brush. Combining the power of a hair dryer with the volumizing prowess of a large oval brush, this all-in-one styling tool promises salon-worthy results from the comfort of your own home. Embrace the spring breeze with hair that's as radiant as the season itself.

ADAGIO - NOT SO MINI FLAT IRON

Say hello to sleek, straight hair with Adagio's Not So Mini Flat Iron. Compact yet mighty, this styling essential features premium ceramic plates for a flawless finish every time. Whether you're jet-setting across the globe or simply touching up your look at home, this travel-friendly flat iron has got you covered. Embrace the ease of spring styling with a tool that's as versatile as it is chic.

TIRI PRO - THERMAL RESISTANT 2IN1 HAIR BRUSH WITH VENTED SPIRAL DESIGN

Revolutionize your routine with Tiri Pro's Thermal Resistant 2in1 Hair Brush. Crafted with innovative coffee-ground polymers, this game-changing tool delivers impeccable blowouts in record time while minimizing heat exposure. Say goodbye to lengthy styling sessions and hello to hair that's as radiant as a spring sunrise.

TIRI PRO - PRISMA PRO DRYER WITH ADJUSTABLE AIRFLOW TECHNOLOGY

TIRI PRO - PRISMA PRO DRYER WITH ADJUSTABLE AIRFLOW TECHNOLOGY

Courtesy The Pride Store

Step into the future of hair drying with Tiri Pro's Prisma Ionic Dryer. Engineered for performance and precision, this cutting-edge tool boasts adjustable airflow technology and a revolutionary Far Infrared ceramic heater for rapid drying times with minimal damage. Embrace the transformative power of spring with a dryer that's as sleek as it is efficient.

GLISTER - FOLDABLE HOT SMOOTHING SYSTEM

Achieve salon-quality results on the fly with Glister's Foldable Hot Smoothing System. This portable powerhouse combines form and function to deliver frizz-free locks wherever your spring travels may take you. Say hello to instant sleekness and goodbye to hair woes with a tool that's as convenient as it is effective.

ALMOST FAMOUS - 15X VANITY MIRROR WITH SUCTION LOCK

ALMOST FAMOUS - 15X VANITY MIRROR WITH SUCTION LOCK

Courtesy The Pride Store

Unveil your most flawless self with Almost Famous' 15X Vanity Mirror. Precision magnification ensures no detail goes unnoticed, making it the perfect companion for tweezing and makeup application. Embrace the clarity of spring with a mirror that's as sleek as it is indispensable.

With spring in full bloom, now is the perfect time to refresh your haircare routine with The Pride Store's top haircare essentials. From luxurious oils to cutting-edge styling tools, our curated selection has everything you need to embrace the season with confidence and style. Say goodbye to winter woes and hello to vibrant locks that shine rain or shine. Let your hair be a reflection of the beauty that surrounds you this spring, and let The Pride Store be your guide on the journey to hair nirvana.

Receive free shipping with promo code “LUCKY” (valid thru 3/31) when you shopThePrideStore.com.

SHOP THE PRIDE STORE NOW:

