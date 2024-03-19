Vibrant locks rain or shine with The Pride Store's top haircare essentials

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

As the winter frost thaws away, it's time to bid adieu to dull, lifeless hair and welcome in the vibrant energy of spring. Whether you're looking to tame unruly frizz, add a splash of volume, or achieve that coveted salon-quality blowout at home, The Pride Store has you covered with an array of haircare essentials tailored to refresh your routine for the new season. Embrace the spirit of rejuvenation and dive into our curated selection of top-notch products designed to revitalize your locks with ease.

PROHIBITION WELLNESS - BEARD & HAIR OIL Courtesy The Pride Store Who says multitasking is overrated? Soften dry hair and bid farewell to frizz with Prohibition Wellness' Beard & Hair Oil. Infused with a luxurious blend of grape seed, hemp, argan, coconut, and jojoba oils, this elixir of nourishment breathes life back into tired strands, leaving them lustrous and oh-so-touchable. Say hello to smooth, manageable hair that's ready to embrace the spring breeze.

MASAMI - MEKABU HYDRATING TRAVEL KIT Courtesy The Pride Store Indulge in luxury on the go with Masami's Mekabu Hydrating Travel Kit. Featuring perfectly sized bottles of shampoo, conditioner, styling cream, and shine serum, this collection ensures that every day feels like a trip to the salon. Bid farewell to travel-sized hair woes and hello to effortlessly chic locks, no matter where your spring adventures take you.

SULTRA - BOMBSHELL 3/4-INCH CURLING ROD Elevate your hair game with Sultra's Bombshell 3/4-Inch Curling Rod. Say goodbye to lackluster curls and hello to bouncy, long-lasting ringlets that defy gravity. With even heat distribution and clipless design, achieving picture-perfect curls has never been easier. Embrace the whimsy of spring with hairstyles that exude effortless charm and undeniable allure.

SULTRA - VOLUSTYLE HEATED BRUSH Courtesy The Pride Store Unleash your inner hair artist with Sultra's Bombshell VoluStyle Heated Brush. Say farewell to flat, lifeless locks and hello to voluminous waves that turn heads wherever you go. Crafted with heat-resistant nylon bristles, this lightweight tool lifts at the roots and adds a touch of gloss to every strand. Get ready to brush your way to hair nirvana this spring.

ADAGIO - CALIFORNIA 2" PROFESSIONAL BLOWOUT BRUSH Courtesy The Pride Store Reinvent your blowout game with Adagio's California Professional Blowout Brush. Combining the power of a hair dryer with the volumizing prowess of a large oval brush, this all-in-one styling tool promises salon-worthy results from the comfort of your own home. Embrace the spring breeze with hair that's as radiant as the season itself.

ADAGIO - NOT SO MINI FLAT IRON Say hello to sleek, straight hair with Adagio's Not So Mini Flat Iron. Compact yet mighty, this styling essential features premium ceramic plates for a flawless finish every time. Whether you're jet-setting across the globe or simply touching up your look at home, this travel-friendly flat iron has got you covered. Embrace the ease of spring styling with a tool that's as versatile as it is chic.

TIRI PRO - THERMAL RESISTANT 2IN1 HAIR BRUSH WITH VENTED SPIRAL DESIGN Revolutionize your routine with Tiri Pro's Thermal Resistant 2in1 Hair Brush. Crafted with innovative coffee-ground polymers, this game-changing tool delivers impeccable blowouts in record time while minimizing heat exposure. Say goodbye to lengthy styling sessions and hello to hair that's as radiant as a spring sunrise.

TIRI PRO - PRISMA PRO DRYER WITH ADJUSTABLE AIRFLOW TECHNOLOGY Courtesy The Pride Store Step into the future of hair drying with Tiri Pro's Prisma Ionic Dryer. Engineered for performance and precision, this cutting-edge tool boasts adjustable airflow technology and a revolutionary Far Infrared ceramic heater for rapid drying times with minimal damage. Embrace the transformative power of spring with a dryer that's as sleek as it is efficient.

GLISTER - FOLDABLE HOT SMOOTHING SYSTEM Achieve salon-quality results on the fly with Glister's Foldable Hot Smoothing System. This portable powerhouse combines form and function to deliver frizz-free locks wherever your spring travels may take you. Say hello to instant sleekness and goodbye to hair woes with a tool that's as convenient as it is effective.