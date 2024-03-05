Get your spring bling on with The Pride Store’s jewelry picks

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.



As the world emerges from the cold embrace of winter, it's time to shed those heavy layers and embrace the vibrant spirit of spring. And what better way to welcome the season of renewal and rebirth than by adorning yourself with stunning jewelry that captures the essence of the rainbow? The Pride Store invites you to elevate your spring style with a dazzling array of accessories that promise to add a touch of color and sparkle to your wardrobe. From rainbow-inspired necklaces to elegant gemstone earrings, there's something for everyone to embrace their unique style and celebrate the beauty of diversity.

NASHELLE - DAINTY RAINBOW NECKLACE Courtesy The Pride Store Make a statement with Nashelle’s Dainty Rainbow Necklace! Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this necklace features a delicate chain adorned with vibrant rainbow-colored stones that evoke the joy and beauty of a sunlit sky after a spring shower. Perfect for adding a playful yet elegant touch to any outfit, this necklace is sure to become a cherished favorite in your jewelry collection.

NASHELLE - RAINBOW GEM BRACELET Courtesy The Pride Store Show off your stylish side with Nashelle’s radiant Rainbow Gem Bracelet! Handcrafted with care, this bracelet features an array of sparkling gemstones in every color of the rainbow, delicately set in a sleek silver chain. Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or adding a pop of color to your everyday look, this bracelet is sure to turn heads and spark conversations wherever you go.

NASHELLE - RAINBOW RING Courtesy The Pride Store Add a touch of whimsy to your wardrobe with Nashelle’s Rainbow Ring! Expertly crafted from high-quality materials, this ring features a charming rainbow design that symbolizes hope, love, and inclusivity. Whether worn alone as a statement piece or stacked with your favorite rings for a playful layered look, this ring is sure to bring a smile to your face every time you wear it.

DORUK SILVER - DAINTY GEMSTONE HOOP EARRINGS Courtesy The Pride Store Elevate your spring style with Doruk Silver’s Dainty Gemstone Hoop Earrings! Designed to dazzle, these earrings feature an exquisite array of aquamarine, ruby, rainbow, black onyx, rose quartz, emerald, sapphire, amethyst, and turquoise gemstones, set in delicate silver hoops that catch the light with every movement. Perfect for adding a pop of color to any ensemble, these earrings are a must-have addition to your jewelry collection.

8OTHERREASONS - SERPENT EAR CUFF Courtesy The Pride Store Embrace the mystique of ancient glamor with 8OtherReasons’ Serpent Ear Cuff! Inspired by the symbol of wisdom and power, this 18K gold-plated ear cuff features a sleek serpent design that wraps elegantly around your earlobe, adding a touch of boldness and sophistication to your look. Whether worn alone for a subtle statement or paired with other earrings for a more dramatic effect, this ear cuff is sure to make you stand out from the crowd.

8OTHERREASONS - EVE EARRINGS Courtesy The Pride Store Indulge in a touch of timeless elegance with 8OtherReasons’ Eve Earrings! Crafted from lustrous 18K gold-plated metal, these earrings feature a sleek and minimalist design that exudes sophistication and refinement. Perfect for transitioning seamlessly from day to night, these earrings are a versatile addition to any jewelry collection, adding a touch of understated glamor to any outfit.

DORUK SILVER - BLACK ONYX BRACELET Courtesy The Pride Store For those who prefer a more subdued look, Doruk Silver’s Black Onyx Bracelet is the perfect choice. Crafted from high-quality materials, this bracelet features sleek black onyx stones set in a delicate silver chain, creating a timeless and elegant accessory that pairs effortlessly with any ensemble. Whether worn alone for a subtle touch of sophistication or layered with other bracelets for a more eclectic look, this bracelet is sure to become a staple in your jewelry collection.

DORUK SILVER - TINY EYE NECKLACE Courtesy The Pride Store Protect yourself from negative vibes and embrace positivity with Doruk Silver’s Tiny Eye Necklace! Inspired by Turkish culture, this striking necklace features a delicate eye pendant suspended from a dainty silver chain, symbolizing protection and good fortune. Perfect for adding a touch of symbolism to your spring wardrobe, this necklace is sure to bring you luck and blessings wherever you go.

RACHEL GLAUBER - HEART PENDANT NECKLACE Courtesy The Pride Store Channel your inner Barbie with Rachel Glauber’s elegant Heart Pendant Necklace! Inspired by the blockbuster smash, this necklace features a sterling silver pendant intricately designed in the shape of a heart, with a stunning lustrous finish that catches the light with every movement. With its long chain and lightweight construction, this necklace is the perfect accessory for adding a touch of whimsy and romance to your spring ensemble.