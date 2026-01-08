Gays share the gayest thing straight guys have done with them — and it’s wild

There’s nothing quite like being among our community, surrounded by our LGBTQ+ fam. But that doesn’t mean we can’t have meaningful, memorable, or even steamy experiences with straight folks, too.
Which is what makes one Redditor’s question particularly resonant, when he asked: “What’s the gayest thing straight guys have done with you?”
The poster went on to share his own experience, and it was honestly adorable.
“When we were 16, four straight friends and I had a slumber party at my home to do homework, and we did the choreo for ‘Lady Marmalade.’ I was Lil’ Kim,” he recalled.
What stood out for u/treeintheair was the effect it had on his friends, too. “They were so happy and felt so free,” he said. “We also did ‘I’m a Slave 4 U’ and other pop songs. My grandpa bought us pizza and we stayed up until like 1 a.m. The next day we were all ecstatic, and they were all like, ‘Bro, that was cool. You rock.’ Sweet memories.”
The question struck a chord with others on the r/gay subreddit, who shared their own memories, ranging from similarly sweet to sexy AF.
Answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.
"Five guys slept together on three single beds, joined. One of them put his hand over me. It felt warm, and I slept very peacefully. We were all 18-19 yr olds.” — u/choco__donut
“Hmm, nothing sexual, more of a seeking intimacy type of thing, like cuddling, hugging, and laying head on my lap or my stomach type of thing, mostly because I'm a living pillow? That's it.” — u/syzygy_roz
My friends and I got drunk and had a shirtless dance party around when we were either 16 or 17. It started off as a fun way to annoy my friend who was trying to crash early, and turned into a room of like, 10 sweaty guys with their shirts off dancing with each other (no bumping and grinding though lol).
“Around the same time period, we would play this game we made up where you would try to kick a small ball or Gatorade cap through each other's legs, and one night we decided to tie glow sticks around our ankles so we could see when we scored a point. One of the glow sticks broke, and my friend pretended like he was cumming while the glow stick juice went everywhere. This caused all of us to then break our glow sticks and pretend to cum all over each other. We collectively agreed to never share what happened that night after it was all said and done.
To this day, I’m still the only openly gay person from that group.” — u/CryingWalrus61
“We’ve kissed multiple times, they’re fascinated by me explaining how Grindr works and showing them how quick unsolicited dick pics come in. Usually they have more opinions on the dick pics than I do and are definitely more excited to see them LMAO.” — u/ouch13
“Me and my straight friends and I used to compare each other's dick sizes all the time in a circle, and the first person to fall to sleep would get dick or balls in their mouth.” — u/Affectionate_Pipe314
“Seduce me. As a naive guy, I was always surprised by how many otherwise straight guys put the moves on me. Several had never had sex with a guy before me. That includes my best friend in high school in the ‘60s. We had a very steamy sexual relationship, but he has never been gay for anyone else. I was his best man at his wedding to my beloved sister in 1972. We still love each other, that has never been in doubt. My sister knows our history. I love both of them more than I hated losing him.” — u/lleefi1
“I lusted after a gym buddy/co-worker that I knew for years. Ridiculously hot guy, ripped, sweetest smile. We were friends for probably 5 years, and after not seeing each other for some time, I ran into him, and he invited me over to see him and his girlfriend’s new apartment. She was out of town, so he invited me to stay and watch some movies and drink whiskey. At some point in the night, this gorgeous gym bro was on his knees pulling my cock out, saying, ‘I’ve always wanted to try this out, I know I can trust you.’” — u/Paradise-Rocco808
“Jerked off with each other watching straight porn. He was watching the porn…I was watching him. It really was…we did it for years as roommates and then a bit more after I moved out. Every Friday night, we would go to the adult video store, and he would pick out what he wanted to watch, and then we would go to Hollywood Video and get some Xbox games to rent. So the whole weekend was spent jerking off and playing video games.” — deleted user name
“It was very tame side type stuff. He’s a producer at Fox News now.” — drhagbard_celine