Gays share the gayest thing straight guys have done with them — and it’s wild

There’s nothing quite like being among our community, surrounded by our LGBTQ+ fam. But that doesn’t mean we can’t have meaningful, memorable, or even steamy experiences with straight folks , too.

Which is what makes one Redditor’s question particularly resonant, when he asked: “What’s the gayest thing straight guys have done with you?”

The poster went on to share his own experience, and it was honestly adorable.

“When we were 16, four straight friends and I had a slumber party at my home to do homework, and we did the choreo for ‘Lady Marmalade.’ I was Lil’ Kim,” he recalled.

What stood out for u/treeintheair was the effect it had on his friends, too. “They were so happy and felt so free,” he said. “We also did ‘I’m a Slave 4 U’ and other pop songs. My grandpa bought us pizza and we stayed up until like 1 a.m. The next day we were all ecstatic, and they were all like, ‘Bro, that was cool. You rock.’ Sweet memories.”

The question struck a chord with others on the r/gay subreddit, who shared their own memories, ranging from similarly sweet to sexy AF.

"Five guys slept together on three single beds, joined. One of them put his hand over me. It felt warm, and I slept very peacefully. We were all 18-19 yr olds." — u/choco__donut "Hmm, nothing sexual, more of a seeking intimacy type of thing, like cuddling, hugging, and laying head on my lap or my stomach type of thing, mostly because I'm a living pillow? That's it." — u/syzygy_roz My friends and I got drunk and had a shirtless dance party around when we were either 16 or 17. It started off as a fun way to annoy my friend who was trying to crash early, and turned into a room of like, 10 sweaty guys with their shirts off dancing with each other (no bumping and grinding though lol). "Around the same time period, we would play this game we made up where you would try to kick a small ball or Gatorade cap through each other's legs, and one night we decided to tie glow sticks around our ankles so we could see when we scored a point. One of the glow sticks broke, and my friend pretended like he was cumming while the glow stick juice went everywhere. This caused all of us to then break our glow sticks and pretend to cum all over each other. We collectively agreed to never share what happened that night after it was all said and done. To this day, I'm still the only openly gay person from that group." — u/CryingWalrus61 "We've kissed multiple times, they're fascinated by me explaining how Grindr works and showing them how quick unsolicited dick pics come in. Usually they have more opinions on the dick pics than I do and are definitely more excited to see them LMAO." — u/ouch13 "Me and my straight friends and I used to compare each other's dick sizes all the time in a circle, and the first person to fall to sleep would get dick or balls in their mouth." — u/Affectionate_Pipe314