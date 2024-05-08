Slay summer with The Pride Store's top warm-weather essentials

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

As the temperatures rise and the sun shines brighter, it's time to gear up for summer with The Pride Store's curated collection of must-have warm-weather essentials. From stylish apparel to skincare heroes and accessories that make a statement, we've got you covered for all your summer adventures. Embrace your authentic self and elevate your summer style with these ten fabulous products

ThePrideStore.com

GEORDI RAW - THE THONG Unveil a new level of intimate style this summer with Geordi Raw's The Thong. Crafted from high-tech microfiber, this sleek and modern piece boasts a unique design with its distinctive elastic band, setting it apart from the ordinary. Experience the ultimate blend of comfort and style as you embrace your unapologetic authenticity with The Thong. It's not just underwear; it's a bold statement of modernity and individuality, designed to redefine your summer wardrobe.

GAY ALMANAC - ZADDY SHORTS Introducing Gay Almanac's Zaddy Shorts! Featuring a brand new RAINBOW MERMAID design that's sure to catch your eye, these shorts are perfect for showing off those summer thighs. With zippered side pockets and a shirt loop for convenience, these shorts blend style with functionality, ensuring you're always ready for summer fun.

OBVI - COLLAGENIC BURN Get your summer body ready with Obvi's Collagenic Burn, the world's first and only thermogenic fat burner made with collagen. Formulated to help you achieve your fitness goals while maintaining healthy, glowing skin, Collagenic Burn is a summer essential for those looking to feel their best from the inside out.

VB HEALTH - DRIVE BOOST Boost your summer confidence with VB Health's Drive Boost. Formulated by doctors and containing scientifically-backed ingredients, Drive Boost is tailored for individuals seeking to increase their sex drive, enhance endurance, and heighten pleasure during summer activities. Get ready to make the most of those long summer nights with Drive Boost.

STUDLEYDUDS - GOLDEN GIRLS CAFTAN Channel your inner Golden Girl with StudleyDuds' Golden Girls Caftan. Inspired by everyone's favorite comfort show, this caftan is perfect for lounging by the pool or hosting a summer soirée. Made of smooth poly chiffon, it provides total coverage while still allowing you to show off a little leg.

STUDLEYDUDS - GOLDEN GIRLS TOTE Staying Golden? You got that in the bag with StudleyDuds' matching Golden Girls Tote. Perfect for carrying all your summer essentials, this stylish tote is both spacious and versatile, making it ideal for beach days, gym sessions, or sunny Sunday errands.

WOODY NEW YORK - ADJUSTABLE LEATHER HARNESS WITH POCKETS Make a statement this summer with Woody New York's Adjustable Leather Harness. Made from smooth Italian leather, this suspender harness will elevate any outfit, adding a touch of modern elegance to your summer wardrobe.

DR. BOTANICALS APOTHECARY - GRAPEFRUIT & WATERMELON REFRESHING CLEANSER Keep your skin refreshed and rejuvenated with Dr. Botanicals Apothecary's Grapefruit & Watermelon Refreshing Cleanser. Packed with antioxidants and natural botanical extracts, this daily cleanser gently cleanses and helps prevent imperfections without drying out your skin, leaving you with a smoother, brighter complexion all summer long.

DR. BOTANICALS APOTHECARY - COFFEE SUPERFOOD RENEWING FACIAL EXFOLIATOR Treat your skin to some summer love with Dr. Botanicals Apothecary's Coffee Superfood Renewing Facial Exfoliator. Formulated with skin-smoothing fruit extracts and coffee oil, this gentle yet effective exfoliator buffs away dead skin cells to reveal a soft, radiant complexion, perfect for summer selfies.