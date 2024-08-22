Scroll To Top
TikTok

Meet the SMOKING HOT age-gap couple going viral on Gay TikTok for flirting on the subway

Meet the SMOKING HOT age-gap couple going viral on Gay TikTok for flirting on the subway

Garrett Swann and Bennett Chin are going viral on TikTok for a cute subway flirt video
Courtesy of Garrett Swann; TikTok @thegarrettswann

In an exclusive interview, Garrett Swann and Bennett Chin open up about their relationship and what it's like to have millions of people watching you.

People have gone viral on TikTok for a million different reasons. From someone like Jools Lebron creating the “demure” trend to gay diver Tom Daley and his thirst traps to people listening to Chappell Roan for the very first time, there is a viral video for everyone.

But for two hot gay men, their viral fame came from a cute video of them having a little subway flirt sesh that scored them millions of views.

The popular TikTok video features actor and model Garrett Swann exchanging smiles, winks and knowing looks from across a subway car with Bennett Chin, who works to fight climate change in his day job by helping companies reduce their emissions.

But the cutest part of the now-viral video? The two smoking hot men are married in real life!

@thegarrettswann

Subway flirt. #husbandsoftiktok #stalker

The pair, who have been together for a little over five years, met when Swann slid into Chin’s DMs. They quickly started dating and then tied the knot after only knowing each other for a year. “We were total lesbians,” Swann jokes while speaking to PRIDE.

The couple’s flirty little video has quickly attracted an overwhelming amount of attention. The original TikTok was posted less than a week ago and already has over 1 million views at the time of publication. It has also been reposted multiple times on other social media platforms, where it has garnered more than 11 million views.

Swann seems at ease with the couple’s newfound fame, likely because his career has been putting him in the limelight foryears, but Chin is a little wearier. “It’s like I’m in a weird TV show, and I don’t know that I’m on it. So it’s a little surreal,” Chin explains.

Garrett Swann and Bennett Chin kissing

Courtesy of Bennett Chin (Instagram @bebetter_tryharder)

Of course, there are the normal internet detractors and homophobes, but the response to their TikTok has mainly been positive. Their comment section has been flooded by people who love the cute couple, calling Swann “daddy” — he’s not a huge fan and would rather be called “Guncle” aka Gay Uncle — and fans obsessed with how hot the two men are.

“I’ve had more butt shots and penis pictures sent my way over the years than I need,” Swann says, adding that while he “appreciates the love” and finds it funny, he doesn’t “need a library” full of dick pics.

People who have discovered that the flirty guys in the video are actually married have also commented on their age-gap relationship. Swann, the silver fox member of the couple, is 18 years older than Chin, who is 37. Swann jokes that Chin was his “graduation present” because he was born the very same week his now-husband graduated from high school.

Garrett Swann

Courtesy of Garrett Swann (Instagram @thegarrettswann)

“People were saying, ‘Oh, you’re that typical older guy and younger Asian man,’ and I was like, ‘So, Ben is just an amazing human being.’ Ben was the first person I found in my life who understood me, and I understood him, and we just had a lot in common,” Swann says. “It was the easiest relationship.”

Swanns TikTok account is full of fashion content and funny videos of the adorable couple, but they are also both partial to posting drool-worthy thirst traps — including countless shirtless pics and shots of them in their underwear or tiny swimsuits, which is fitting considering Swann co-founded an underwear brand for men called ALPHX.

“At home, we typically just don’t wear a shirt, so I don’t think it’s always intentional,” Chin says. “We have the benefit of traveling a lot also, so we just typically find ourselves in situations where we just don’t wear shirts very often.” Swann adds that his motto is “Have a swimsuit, will travel.”

Bennett Chin

Courtesy of Bennett Chin (Instagram @bebetter_tryharder)

Swann says that while many of his videos are silly and fun, he hopes that seeing a gay couple be loving and happy positively impacts the world. “I just want to be a human being,” he explains. “My sexual identity is just a portion of who I am and a portion of what our relationship is. We’re just human beings who love each other.”

Chin says he tries to have “gratitude in the little moment” and appreciates that “just us winking at each other has made people happy.”

From Your Site Articles
TikTokGayEntertainmentViral
age-gap relationshipage gapsbennett chingarrett swanngaygay couplethirst trapstiktoktiktok videoviralviral video
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio