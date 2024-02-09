Russian TikTok stars allegedly forced to apologize for kissing video

Russia’s continued crackdown against the LGBTQ+ community has once again made international headlines after female TikTokers were seemingly forced to make a public apology after kissing in a video.

The original video in question showed Vlada Alchaeva giving her friend(…?) Vika flowers and a ring at a restaurant, while somebody else filmed the interaction. The two then kissed, and a cake was brought out.

According to The Sun, which shared video from East2West, Alchaeva posted the recording to TikTok and Instagram Stories, and after it gained attention, both women were brought in for questioning by the police.

Subsequent footage featured someone identified in the captions as a police officer asking Vika if she realized the kiss could be seen by minors and “might have harmed their psyche,” before demanding to know whether she frequently kisses women.

“No, no, no! It was just a joke,” she replied. “I’m very sorry. I am only now starting to realize what we have done. And I understand that we should not have done it.”

A final video allegedly shows Alchaeva, with her face blurred out, speaking directly to the camera, saying, “We started filming when we were kissing and I’m proposing to her which we are very sorry about and won’t do it again.”

American conservatives (and/or blue checks on X who might just be propaganda accounts) are already simultaneously praising Russia for coming down hard on public displays of anything outside of heterosexuality and claiming the articles are hit pieces to vilify Russian President Vladimir Putin as he recently gave an interview to Tucker Carlson.