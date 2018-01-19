Samantha Bee Destroys #MeToo Backlash & Aziz Ansari's 'Feminism'

"What men cannot literally understand is this isn’t about them."

TW: Sexual assault.

In her most recent episode of Full Frontal, Samantha Bee has some harsh words for the men (and women) who have been opposing the #MeToo movement. She also speaks to men, like Aziz Ansari, who claim to be feminists.

One thing Bee points out repeatedly, is that there are various degrees of sexual assault. Rape, differs from groping, which differs from an offhand, inappropriate comment. No one is claiming all of these acts are the same.

"Here are the number of people putting rape and harassment in one bucket: Nobody!" Bee says.

Nevertheless, Bee also notes that men should not only be called out for some heinous act of sexual violence—they should also be called out for whatever inappropriate, misogynistic bullshit they may have done.

"What many fail to understand is that it doens’t have to be rape to ruin your life, and it doesn't have to ruin your life to be worth speaking out about. Any kind of sexual harassment or coersion is unacceptable."

Bee then had some words about fellow comedian/actor Aziz Ansari after a recent article entitled "I went on a date with Aziz Ansari. It turned into the worst night of my life." was published on women's news and culture website Babe.

The story retells the date an anonymous woman (who they give the name Grace) had with Aziz Ansari. During the date, Aziz "ignored clear non-verbal cues" and "kept going with advances."

Men and many women stand on both sides of the issue. Bari Weiss of the New York Times wrote an op-ed claiming that Aziz was not in the wrong, as his date did not verbally express her thoughts and feelings. The best piece on the topic, however, comes from Julianne Escobedo Shepherd, at Jezebel, titled, "Babe, What Are You Doing?"

Shepherd's piece illustrates that while the Babe article was written poorly, the actions of Aziz Ansari should not be overlooked.

And Samantha Bee weighed in too.

After filling in the audience with the heated debate currently underway with Aziz Ansari, Bee said, "People like me had to wade through a sea of prehensile d-cks to build the world we know and enjoy, and part of enjoying that world is setting a higher standard for sex than just not rape. And women get to talk about if men don’t live up to those standards. Especially if that man wrote a book about how to sex good."

Finally, she told Ansari and all men who claim the title of feminism and wear their "TIME's UP" pins on the red carpet, "Men: if you say you’re a feminist, then f–k like a feminist. And if you don’t want to do that, take off your f–kin’ pin, because we are not your accessories."

Watch the whole video below!