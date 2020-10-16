Yeardley Smith Says She's Be Totally Down for a Queer Lisa Simpson

The longtime voice actress said she's definitely on-board when it comes to the iconic cartoon character exploring her sexuality.

We've said this before, and we'll say it again: Lisa Simpson is an icon.

Many of us who grew up watching her on FOX's long-running animated series The Simpsons have spent years stanning the outspoken, saxophone-playing, progressive AF badass, and just when we thought we there wasn't much we didn't already know about her, last year headlines were made when showrunner Al Jean gave an interview to the UK's Metro where he speculated that Lisa is probably polyamorous.

"I see Lisa as president and possibly polyamorous," Jean said about what could possibly be in store for the future of Lisa. As previously noted, Jean's comments come on the heels of a 2011 episode of The Simpsons where a future, grown-up version of Lisa is seen sitting on the family couch with two partners, both of whom are women.

We're sure many LGBTQ+ fans would love to see Lisa's queerness and polyamory explored in The Simpsons, and as it turns out, Lisa's beloved voice actress Yeardley Smith would also totally be down to see that side of a future Lisa as well!

"I totally am on board with [Lisa] exploring other ways of life if that's what makes her happy," Smith told KROQ's Ally Johnson during a recent interview on the Stryker & Klein morning show, while still making a point to say that Lisa is only 8 years old and that she still identifies as a girl. "I'm into that, sure thing,"

If the voice of Lisa approves, then so do we! Hopefully one day in the near future, more of Lisa's identity will be flesh-out and explored!

Listen to Yeardley Smith talk about Lisa Simpson's queerness in her full interview with KROQ below!