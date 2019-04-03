Is Lisa Simpson Polyamorous?

According to a showrunner on The Simpsons, she might possibly be!

Lisa Simpson is probably one of the most iconic cartoon characters of all time, and many of us have spent a majority of our lives watching her and getting to know her on The Simpsons, but here's something new you might not have known about our relatable queen: she might be polyamorous!

"I see Lisa as President and possibly polyamorous," The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean said in an interveiw with the UK's Metro about the future of the middle Simpson child.

Jean's thoughts on Lisa being poly come on the heels of a 2011 episode of The Simpsons, where a future, grown-up version of Lisa is seen sitting on the famiy couch with two partners, both of whom are women.

Jean also told Metro that the team behind The Simpsons is looking to increase the amount of diverse, LGBT characters in the show!

Okay, now we can't wait to see one of the longest-running animated series of all time get even more inclusive!!