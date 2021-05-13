Dakota Johnson Is Going Viral Again After News of Ellen Show Ending

Dakota Johnson hive, rise! The time has come for the Suspiria and The High Note star to shine yet again!

The 31-year-old actress is being praised by Stan Twitter again after news broke yesterday that TV legend Ellen DeGeneres' longtime, self-titled daytime talk show will be coming to an end after its 19th season next year.

For context, during a November 2019 episode of the popular talk series (which has been on the air since 2003), Dakota appeared as a guest on the show and called out Ellen for lying about not being invited to her birthday party. It's an open secret in the industry that Ellen isn't exactly the nicest person off-camera, and when Dakota stood up to Ellen, the clip instantly went viral.

Now, after a year filled with controversy surrounding a toxic workplace culture and some plummeting ratings, Dakota's interview with Ellen is quickly resurfacing on the internet again, with many marking it as the beginning of the end for Ellen.

As expected, fans on Twitter had an absolute field day with memes galore:

Oh, internet. Please never change.