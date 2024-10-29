Chris Salvatore on cinema, OnlyFans, Real Friends of WeHo, and finding his power

I remember watching the Eating Out series as a young queer adult. It’s a cute and campy series exploring the fun trysts of a group of young gay men as they explore themselves and their love interests. Chris Salvatore would later join the series.

Starstruck? Yes, admittedly. I may have even let out a girlish squeal when we confirmed the interview. But, honestly, Chris is so easy to talk to. Like a friend not seen in years.

A singer, actor, and content creator, Salvatore is doing it all. But think again about putting him in one box. He’s a complex, empathetic artist navigating fame, adult content creation, and the ever-evolving world of LGBTQ+ visibility with a quiet confidence that’s as intriguing as inspiring.

Lester Villarama for Chris Salvatore

But, first, let’s rewind to the start: Chris burst onto the scene in 2009 with his unforgettable role in the third iteration of that series, Eating Out: All You Can Eat as Zack, the love interest for Casey, played by Daniel Skelton. “That feels like a lifetime ago,” he muses, reflecting on the queer cult classic that became a cornerstone of LGBTQ+ cinema. “I had a YouTube channel back then, doing covers of pop songs. But Eating Out really introduced me to a broader audience.”

Fast forward to today, and while Chris is still very much an artist, his path has taken some surprising and, as he puts it, “empowering” turns.

Enter OnlyFans.

Reclaiming His Power

“I started OnlyFans in 2020, during the pandemic,” Salvatore reflects. “My dog's leg was broken, and I needed money for his surgery.” Whereas creators sometimes feel themselves at the mercy of the entertainment industry, OnlyFans offered Chris something more precious than money.

Autonomy.

“I thought, why not take back the power over my own body and creativity? Why not monetize it on my terms?”

Lester Villarama for Chris Salvatore

Regaining control of his destiny is a recurring theme in his journey. “OnlyFans has been this paradoxical space for me,” he admits. “It’s incredibly empowering, but it also brought some unexpected challenges.” One of these challenges came in the form of industry stigma.

When MTV’s The Real Friends of WeHo premiered, everyone from viewers to a cast member critiqued the show. Salvatore was no exception, and with good reason. Originally cast to appear on the show, he was released shortly after filming began.

The reason? Because of his OnlyFans work.

“I’m not just one thing,” he says, with a faint laugh that subtly covers the sting of that experience. “And I think that’s true for everyone.” A year after his not-so-subtle tweet, Salvatore is candid about the toll this judgment has taken, especially when it came from someone on the show he had worked with previously.





Last year, 3 gays from a certain reality show refused to film with me for having an OF so I was fired by production after filming for only a week. That’s about all I can say…for now 🫢

— Chris Salvatore (@CSalvatore) January 5, 2023

“One of the cast members, Curtis Hamilton, actually blocked me on social media. When I found out, it crushed me. He later called to apologize but also said things like, ‘You chose the low-hanging fruit,’” Chris recalls, with visible hurt.

His tone, however, shifts when he talks about resilience. “I’ve had to deal with this belief system in the industry that, because I’m on OnlyFans, I’m somehow less legitimate. But that’s part of my journey: breaking down those beliefs and not letting them define me.”

And his voyage continues.

Balancing Art and Life

Chris is juggling several creative projects. His single, “Starting Something,” dropped this month and marks a new music direction. In addition, he’s working on a children’s book, My Neighbor Norma, based on his real-life experience caring for an elderly neighbor. He’s also releasing a coffee table book, Desert Dreams, featuring artistic nude photography shoots.

It’s hard not to admire Chris’s ability to wear so many hats–or masks, as he puts it.

“Sometimes I’m the OnlyFan creator; sometimes I’m writing a children’s book. Sometimes I’m an advocate. It’s all me, and that’s the beauty of it. We shouldn’t have to choose just one box to live in.”

Lester Villarama for Chris Salvatore

Maybe that’s the best thing about being part of our community. After being forced to be in one box, there is queer joy when we break free from it. And perhaps our talents extend from that euphoria. We can be an artist one moment, an entrepreneur the next, and end the night somewhere between a dancer and drag diva.

Not to mention doing so with fashionable ease.

When we truly love ourselves and love each other, we remind ourselves that we’re all beautiful, multifaceted beings with limitless potential. So here’s to Chris Salvatore and others like him, redefining what it means to be an artist, a writer, a sex worker and, most importantly, a human being.



