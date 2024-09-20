15 toys to make your man go CRAZY
Sex is fun, whether you're alone or with any number of other people.
Unfortunately, sex can get a little boring with the same old routine. Luckily, there are plenty of toys out there to help you and your man (or men) spice things up! Here are 15 toys sex toys to use on him we recommend that will really steam things up.
Look, everybody has a sweet tooth every so often. We all need a little sugar here and there. Why not combine two pleasures with one? Get some edible underwear to eat off of him, or to have him eat off of you. It's slow, it's sweet, and it will set the mood for anything you need.
This one is for those who like to get a little more freaky, or those who like to have a little more pain. Nipple clamps add a lot of sensation to one of the most sensitive areas on the body, and can add miles of fun for the interaction(s) you'll have.
Is he new to anal? Needs some time to get comfortable? These toys are perfect for any guy's first time playing around down there. Coming in various styles that allow for slow or fast stimulation, this kit is perfect for watching him go wild. Grab the Intro to Prostate Kit over here.
The fleshjack is a masturbation tool that’s meant to feel like real skin. You both can take a turn on the jack, if you’d like. It’s the easiest way to feel like there’s a threesome without actually having one.
If you’re exploring with your partner, it might be fun to play around a little with restraints. While rope (keep reading) adds a lot to the experience, there’s also something special about getting your hands cuffed against something, or perhaps even your feet.
If you’ve never had sex in a sex swing, you’re really missing out. Despite their size, they’re usually pretty easy to set up, take down, and keep discrete. Could also be a fun addition to incorporate the handcuffs.
Cock rings slow the blood flow to the penis, making erections last longer. Need we say more? Just be careful: Doctors recommend 30 minutes at a time.
These things stimulate everything down there once they fit around your man. Perfect for sex, especially anal, and sure to drive him wild whatever you do together. Check one out over on AdamMale.
Want to add a little spontaneity into the bedroom? Pick up some sex dice! The premise is simple: roll, get a sexy action, and do it to your partner. We recommend The Big Gay Review's look at the Lovehoney set for a little more information.
The perfect anal plug. Lube up and slip one inside of him. He'll be going wild for you in no time. Feel free to grab a favorite of ours over here.
Looking to tease him all over, from his chest to his crotch to his ass? These finger sleeves are perfect for stimulation. They even work for anal, but don't expect to go too deep with them. You can check out the pack over on Adam & Eve.
Clothing can make for great toys, too. Slap on a thong and watch him go from 0 to 60 for you. We recommend this "wet" look, which definitely is a double meaning.
How could you have a gay sex toy list without rope? Yes, rope isn't the easiest bedroom toy to figure out, but it's one of the funnest. Pin your partner down, tie his hands between his back, or even restrain him to a bed. It's all good. We suggest the Twisted Monk Sample Pack to figure out which style of rope you like the most while figuring out what you want.
The more features, the more fun, right? This 8 inch penetrator comes with ten functions and a boost button. Never underestimate the power of a vibrator on your man. Grab it here!
This toy is popular among cis and trans women, but you'll quickly find its smooth sensations will drive any boy wild. Experiment a bit, find his pleasure spot, and watch him get hot for you with this totally-not-a-sex-toy massager. Check it out here on Amazon.
Ana Valens is a trans woman and queer critic. She writes about representation in media and the daily lives of queer and trans women living in the United States. Alongside PRIDE, her work has been seen on Bitch Media, ZEAL, The Mary Sue, Kill Screen, and The Toast.
Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.
