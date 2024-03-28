10 must-watch lesbian movies that are horny AF & where to watch them
These sexy lesbian movies are scorching hot!
The release of the fantastic lesbian erotic thriller Loves Lies Bleeding made us crave more horny lesbian films, so we went on a hunt to track down all of the best raunchy Sapphic movies!
Lesbians are underrepresented in cinema, and while that’s getting better — Love Lies Bleeding and Dive Away Dolls are both great recent examples — they are still few and far between. And sometimes we don’t want to watch a story about the trauma of coming out, or the trials and tribulations of having kids, or the stress of bringing your date home for the holidays; what we want is an horny film with hot sex scenes, loads of sexual tension of raunchy humor that will have us giggling all night long.
Lucky for us, it only took a little digging to find some great — and incredibly hot — lesbian-centric movies that you’ll want to add to your “Must Watch” list ASAP.From erotic thrillers to sex comedies to historical dramas, there is a horny lesbian movie for every taste!
Love Lies Bleeding
Synopsis: From Director Rose Glass comes an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.
Where to watch: In theaters now
Drive Away Dolls
Synopsis: In search of a fresh start, two women embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, Fla. However, things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.
Synopsis: Unpopular best friends PJ and Josie start a high school fight club to meet girls and lose their virginity. They soon find themselves in over their heads when the most popular students start beating each other up in the name of self-defense.
Synopsis: Sparks fly when Violet (Jennifer Tilly) sets eyes on Corky (Gina Gershon) in an elevator. Violet is the girlfriend of a violent gangster, Caesar (Joe Pantoliano), while Corky is fresh out of prison and doing renovations on the apartment next door. As the two women launch into a passionate love affair, they assemble an intricate plan for Violet to escape from Caesar, with two million dollars of the mob's money -- but the important part is to make it out alive.
Synopsis: In the early 18th century, England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. A frail Queen Anne occupies the throne, and her close friend, Lady Sarah, governs the country in her stead, while tending to Anne's ill health and mercurial temper. When a new servant, Abigail, arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. Sarah takes Abigail under her wing, and Abigail sees a chance to return to her aristocratic roots.
Synopsis: Academic overachievers Amy and Molly thought keeping their noses to the grindstone gave them a leg up on their high school peers. But on the eve of graduation, the best friends suddenly realize that they may have missed out on the special moments of their teenage years. Determined to make up for lost time, the girls decide to cram four years of not-to-be missed fun into one night -- a chaotic adventure that no amount of book smarts could prepare them for.
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
