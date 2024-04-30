30 HILARIOUS responses to Trump making a dumb face outside the courthouse
This is a real photo of Trump heading back into the courtroom today. pic.twitter.com/uW7VRLlIX3— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 30, 2024
Former President Donald Trump is currently going viral on X (formerly Twitter) after a journalist snapped a photo of the MAGA blowhard outside the Manhattan courthouse where he is currently on trial, and the internet had THOUGHTS. And by thoughts, we mean hilarious memes that make fun of Trump.
The photo, taken by Justin Lane-Pool, shows Trump during another day of testimony in his hush-money trail, making a ridiculous face by puffing out his cheeks along with the caption, "This is a real photo of Trump heading back into the courtroom today."
After the photo was posted on X, the internet immediately started roasting Trump because no one can stand to miss an opportunity to make fun of the far-right Republican who takes himself way too seriously. People were ruthless, and we are living for it! Some X users compared his pursed lips to a specific part of the human anatomy (we sincerely apologize if this ruins anal for you), others pointed out that the photo is proof that even Trump can't stand his own stench, while someone else said he looks like an idiotic pufferfish…okay, we may have added the idiotic part, but if the dunce hat fits.
Others went even further, with one person posting a doctored image of Trump…on his knees for Putin with the caption, "Seconds before." Another person commented that Fox News host and Trump sycophant Jessie Waters would claim this photo was proof that Trump "looks totally confident and energized." We all toyed with deleting X the second Elon Musk took it over, but it's days like today that make us glad we didn't.
We weren't looking forward to Trump's MANY trials taking over the news cycle for the foreseeable future, but if photos like this keep popping up—or last week's video clip of his hair being lifted up by the wind—causing people on the internet to make hilarious jokes at Trump's expense, then we might have to change our minds!
‘He looks totally confident and energized’- Jessie Waters describing this photo to his audience.— Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) April 30, 2024
He huffed, and he puffed, and he blew money on a p0rn star.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 30, 2024
Seconds before. pic.twitter.com/3zBbmN8ROW— Brandon Biden (@BehindAggieLine) April 30, 2024
Looks like Trump is full of hot air… pic.twitter.com/Jg3YeDDKXx— That Cat Zoe🇺🇸 (@ThatCatZoe) April 30, 2024
He’s pretending he can’t breathe. We’re five minutes away from him waddling in with a walker with tennis balls on it.— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) April 30, 2024
Reminds me of a parade balloon/float pic.twitter.com/8LoD2oo613— Meerkats R Doing the Ballet (@MeerkatsRMammal) April 30, 2024
“Trump really knows how to clear a room” The NY Times later— Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) April 30, 2024
Looks like Trump is getting ready to blow… pic.twitter.com/SS5wzy5pLk— That Cat Zoe🇺🇸 (@ThatCatZoe) April 30, 2024
Wow what a tough guy, the bigliest one!— 🦦Marie 🦥 (@NoWay7790) April 30, 2024
" I'm going to hold my breath until I get acquitted "— Neale Taylor (@NealeTaylor1) April 30, 2024
That fart from hell that was trapped in my pants just escaped out of my collar. 🤢— Liboldlady 🌈 (@liboldlady) April 30, 2024
Looks like Cheeto had to pound that Double Sausage McMuffin with Egg and Cheese in his piehole when he got out da SUV!— Atticus Stryker (@TAFORU) April 30, 2024
Look trumps twin pic.twitter.com/J1kTpXJ0Yr— Renegade Cowboy🐾🐾 🌊⚓️🌊🐾🐾 (@Rene_gadeCowboy) April 30, 2024
Oh, he's holding his breath until the judge recuses himself?— Swintonlad (@Swintonlad3) April 30, 2024
Another angle. pic.twitter.com/XwwaBguqOa— Jolie -Justice Is Coming- Lucas (@Mooney4me) April 30, 2024
“I’m gonna hold my breath until presidents have immunity for all crimes even ones before they were president!” https://t.co/ewwkemqaaV— Monkey Chunk (@ChunkMonkeys) April 30, 2024
Farts and prayers pic.twitter.com/xlqgMS77N4— my journey to prison will be bigly (@LetTheBirdDie) April 30, 2024
He seems to be having a difficult time coping with hearing the truth about himself.🤷🏻♀️— PeriwinkleRose 🌺🌊🟧 (@PeriwinkleRose3) April 30, 2024
I'll huff and I'll puff and I'll blow your democracy down!— Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) April 30, 2024
He's bored. He doesn't wanna be there. pic.twitter.com/UCpcnvVafA— 【正義の虎™ 】Ken D. Blackwell (ベリファイド) (@Seiginotora_TM) April 30, 2024
Looks like grandpa just after his 3rd bean burrito,…but just before he unleashes his self-made air defreshenizer.— SeanMichael (@SeanMic74305075) April 30, 2024
When the gag order finally sets in— Michael Ansolis (@AnsolisMichael) April 30, 2024
When his attorneys said "Don't hold your breath" he unfortunately took it as a personal challenge.— 🇺🇸The Dark Moose🇺🇦 (@TheDarkestMoose) April 30, 2024
From his upcoming debut album by "Putie and the Blowfish."— Matthew (@News_and_Coffee) April 30, 2024
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
