Scroll To Top
Politics

Joe Biden is ROASTING Trump for falling asleep during trial and we can't stop LAUGHING

Joe Biden is ROASTING Trump for falling asleep during trial and we can't stop LAUGHING

President Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump for falling asleep during his trial
Shutterstock

He's like the racist, homophobic grandpa no one wants to visit.

Who's the Sleepy Joe now?

President Joe Biden is ruthlessly roasting Donald Trump after the Republican dictator-in-training kept nodding off during his trial, providing yet another reason no one should vote for him in November.

Yesterday, the Biden-Harris youth coordinator, Victor Shi, posted a memo from the campaign, tearing into Trump over his stance on abortion and his inability to stay awake during his trial.

The title of the memo, “Wake Up Donald: After Stormy Abortion Ban Coverage, Trump Poll Memo Attempts to Hush Panic,” both references his relationship with Stormy Daniels and drags Trump for taking a grandpa nap during day one of his trial, LGBTQ+ Nation reports.

Trump is currently on trial for falsifying business records after trying to keep his extramarital affairs out of the press by making hush money payments to silence Stormy Daniels and another woman.

You’d think being the defendant in a criminal trial while simultaneously campaigning to be president would keep you alert, but apparently, racism and misogyny really take it out of a guy.

First, the memo points out that Trump’s campaign has been scrambling to do damage control over Trump’s extreme views on abortion in an attempt to “try and hush the awful coverage out of Arizona — and fallout from Trump’s endorsement of every extreme abortion ban in states around the country.”

Then it goes for the jugular by dragging the presumptive Republican nominee failing to keep his eyes open in court and for his stance on draconian stance on abortion. “Trump’s campaign is fast asleep about a simple fact, underscored by recent polling: the vast majority of the American people, including 86% of Democrats and 67% of independents, support federal protections for reproductive freedom.”

The biting memo ends with a statement from Biden-Harris 2024 spokesperson James Singer, “Open your eyes and WAKE UP, Donald. We’ll tell you what your pollsters won’t: The women of America will not be gaslit into forgetting what you’ve done, and you will face the consequences at the ballot box this November.”

Political commentators and news anchors across the nation have been ripping into Trump for failing to keep his eyes open while his trial went on around him. New York Times senior political correspondent Maggie Haberman even told CNN that Trump’s head would fall down… He didn’t pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him. His jaw kept falling on his chest and his mouth kept going slack.”

And this is coming from the same guy who spent years calling Biden “Sleepy Joe.” Pot meet kettle…or rather, grandpa meet old man.

Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to the "Nap Heard Round the World."

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNews
donald trumppoliticsstormy danielsbiden-harris campaignhush money trialjoe bidenpresident joe bidenpresidential campaigntrump naptrump trial
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

47 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio