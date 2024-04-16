Joe Biden is ROASTING Trump for falling asleep during trial and we can't stop LAUGHING

Who's the Sleepy Joe now?

President Joe Biden is ruthlessly roasting Donald Trump after the Republican dictator-in-training kept nodding off during his trial, providing yet another reason no one should vote for him in November.

Yesterday, the Biden-Harris youth coordinator, Victor Shi, posted a memo from the campaign, tearing into Trump over his stance on abortion and his inability to stay awake during his trial.

The title of the memo, “Wake Up Donald: After Stormy Abortion Ban Coverage, Trump Poll Memo Attempts to Hush Panic,” both references his relationship with Stormy Daniels and drags Trump for taking a grandpa nap during day one of his trial, LGBTQ+ Nation reports.

Quite the statement: "Wake Up Donald: After Stormy Abortion Coverage, Trump Poll Memo Attempts to Hush Panic."



"Trump's campaign is fast asleep about a simple fact, underscored by recent polling: the vast majority of American[s]...support fed protections for repro freedom." pic.twitter.com/R8WNPCfMQs — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) April 16, 2024 Trump is currently on trial for falsifying business records after trying to keep his extramarital affairs out of the press by making hush money payments to silence Stormy Daniels and another woman. You’d think being the defendant in a criminal trial while simultaneously campaigning to be president would keep you alert, but apparently, racism and misogyny really take it out of a guy. First, the memo points out that Trump’s campaign has been scrambling to do damage control over Trump’s extreme views on abortion in an attempt to “try and hush the awful coverage out of Arizona — and fallout from Trump’s endorsement of every extreme abortion ban in states around the country.” Then it goes for the jugular by dragging the presumptive Republican nominee failing to keep his eyes open in court and for his stance on draconian stance on abortion. “Trump’s campaign is fast asleep about a simple fact, underscored by recent polling: the vast majority of the American people, including 86% of Democrats and 67% of independents, support federal protections for reproductive freedom.” The biting memo ends with a statement from Biden-Harris 2024 spokesperson James Singer, “Open your eyes and WAKE UP, Donald. We’ll tell you what your pollsters won’t: The women of America will not be gaslit into forgetting what you’ve done, and you will face the consequences at the ballot box this November.”

Haberman: Trump appeared to be asleep. His head would fall down… He didn’t pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him. His jaw kept falling on his chest and his mouth kept going slack. pic.twitter.com/Y9niQfZc3W — Acyn (@Acyn) April 15, 2024 Political commentators and news anchors across the nation have been ripping into Trump for failing to keep his eyes open while his trial went on around him. New York Times senior political correspondent Maggie Haberman even told CNN that Trump’s head would fall down… He didn’t pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him. His jaw kept falling on his chest and his mouth kept going slack.” And this is coming from the same guy who spent years calling Biden “Sleepy Joe.” Pot meet kettle…or rather, grandpa meet old man. Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to the "Nap Heard Round the World."

Trump has protested being confined to a courtroom because he says he'll miss events such as his son's graduation.



But it's starting to look like he's actually worried about missing nap time each day.



He reportedly nodded off *again* in court today. pic.twitter.com/Nup5cqpWMw — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) April 16, 2024