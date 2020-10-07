Taylor Swift Endorses Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

The singer-songwriter and LGBTQ+ ally is letting everyone know who she's casting her vote for.

Taylor Swift has officially endorsed a candidate for the upcoming presidential election!

Ahead of tonight's vice presidential debate, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and fierce LGBTQ+ ally took to Twitter earlier today to announce that she will be casting her vote in next month's presidential election for Democratic candidates Joe Biden and his VP running mate Kamala Harris.

"I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate," Taylor wrote, revealing her cover for the newest issue of V Magazine while also sharing a candid picture of her baking Biden/Harris-themed cookies. "Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies."

This marks the first time the 30-year-old "betty" singer has endorsed a presidential candidate. Taylor, who admittedly used to be apolitical, first broke her political silence in 2018 during the midterm elections to endorse progressive Tennessee congressional candidates, and since then, has used her massive platform to bring light to many progressive, LGBTQ+ issues.

While promoting her recent Miss Americana doc earlier this year, she revealed to Variety that she credits her gay friends for her helping her with her political awakening.