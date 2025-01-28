Patti LuPone says there won't be a season two of 'Agatha All Along,' here's why

Fans of Agatha All Along are in for a disappointing update, according to Patti LuPone.

Ever since the witchy Kathryn Hahn-led Marvel series grabbed gays by the throat last fall, we’ve all been waiting with bated breath to find out if there’s any chance for a season two.

But LuPone, who played Lilia, recently dished on why that’s unlikely to happen.

Speaking with Andy Cohen during an episode of his Sirius XM podcast , she explained that she once had high hopes for a season two herself. Creator Jac Schaeffer dashed those hopes when she gave LuPone a heads up that her character, Lilia, wasn’t going to make it off the Witches’ Road alive. But even if she had, a continuation of Agatha All Along didn’t seem to be on the table.

"[Schaffer] said, 'I don’t do second seasons,"" LuPone recalled. She said, 'They wanted me to do a second season of WandaVision and I didn’t.' She said, 'There’s too much to write,' so she does one-offs."

Now, obviously this isn’t a definitive answer. Schaeffer may have changed her mind after the fan response to the beloved series, or Marvel and Disney could decide to carry on without her. But it certainly isn’t giving way to optimism, especially considering Schaeffer’s own public remarks about continuing the show have been notably vague.

"With this show, we wanted to tell a complete story, and I hope that we did," she told Decider back in October. "But a fan and as an admirer, I believe that there is so much more story to tell about all of these characters."

At the time, fans hoped that meant she saw a future for season two. But knowing that Marvel loves tossing characters between various parts of its cinematic and TV universe and that we’ve already heard Agatha herself will be returning to the MCU in general, Schaeffer’s statement feels less meaningful.

It’s undoubtedly a disappointing update to fans of the series, many of whom seemed to come to Agatha All Along for this specific combination of characters and story rather than an interest in the broader MCU. And considering one of the praises for Agatha was that it felt like a return to episodic storytelling within the confines of streaming, which often tops out at 8-10 episodes per season, hearing that Schaeffer may not be interested in that feels like an added blow to TV fans.