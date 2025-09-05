What is 'G,' the party drug all the gays are doing? Health and addiction experts explain

Look, sex is fun and drugs can be fun, so it’s understandable why so many gay men combine the two despite the dangers associated with “chemsex.”
Most of us are chasing the high of mind-blowing sex, so it makes sense that people would give chemsex a try since drugs can make you feel euphoric, decrease your inhibitions, and increase sensations. And when they are ever present at parties, many gay men have given them a try or even struggled with addiction because of them.
Drugs like mephedrone, ketamine, cocaine, speed, and crystal methamphetamine are all common chemsex options, but one of the most popular in the gay party scene is G.
But what is G, why is it so popular, and what are the dangers of using it? To break it all down we spoke with Dr. Phillip Kuan, Chief of Anesthesia at cosmetic surgery center New Look New Life; Justin Todd, co-founder of AddictionResources.net, a free resource for individuals living with substance abuse, addiction, and mental health disorders; and Mell McCracken, a certified alcohol and drug counselor, and executive director at No Matter What Recovery in Los Angeles.
Here’s what the experts had to say.
What is 'G' and what was it initially created for?
G is a slang term for Gamma-hydroxybutyrate, better known as GHB. It was FDA approved as an anesthetic in the 1960s and induces “amnesia, euphoria, and hallucinations,” Dr. Kuan tells PRIDE. “The high of GHB is similar to alcohol, in that it increases disinhibition and causes relaxation and less anxiety.”
According to McCracken, after being used in hospitals as anesthesia, it becomes a workout drug before becoming a popular gay party drug.
“It became popular in the fitness world under a false belief that it would increase HGH production. At one point, it was marketed in health and wellness stores as a supplement to build muscle. GHB eventually made its way to nightlife and party environments, where it gained a reputation for causing euphoria, profound relaxation, and disinhibition."
What are its effects?
G is a popular chemsex option because of the sexual liberation it offers and because it can extend sex longer than you'd be able to achieve without it. “At lower doses, users report that G produces feelings of euphoria and increased confidence,” Todd explains. “Some also say it makes them feel more sexually uninhibited. Higher doses can lead to unconsciousness and overdose.”
What are its dangers?
While G may be a fun addition to sex in the short term, it can have devastating consequences. Since it’s unregulated and there isn’t a standard dose there is a risk of overdose and even death, especially if you combine it with alcohol or other party drugs. And there is a risk of addiction as well.
“It can cause high blood pressure, which increases strain on the heart and vascular system,” Dr. Kuan. “When combined with other substances like alcohol or other depressants, it can amplify the mental and respiratory changes, which may lead to greatly depressed breathing and possible hypoxia. At high doses, it can lead to confusion, seizures, coma & and death.”
GHB, or G, is also often called the “date-rape drug” because it causes memory loss even at low doses and because it’s mostly odorless and colorless it can be hidden in a drink.
“Another danger is when it's used as a party drug to have sex. G can severely impair an individual who may not realize they are being injured during sexual penetration or other acts,” Todd warns. "Additionally, the impaired individual may engage in riskier activities such as unprotected sex, leading to STIs and other negative consequences.”
Why has it become so popular in the gay party scene?
G is inexpensive and increases libido and sexual feelings so it’s easy to see why it’s become a popular choice in the gay party scene. “‘G’ has seen a resurgence in recent years as it is often viewed as a ‘safer’ alternative to other drugs, such as methamphetamine, that have historically been used in chemsex. It is also cheaper than other drugs. A single dose in one area can be as little as $5,” Todd says.
According to McCracken, not only is it cheap, but it became a popular gay club drug in 1990s and 2000s because it was “easy to carry around and it’s cheap and the high feels euphoric, gives decreased inhibitions, increased physical touch, and often a very sexual type of high.” McCracken elaborated, “In those chemsex environments, you hear men say how it made them feel more confident, more bonded with other people, less anxious when it came to sex or intimacy. It acts as a social lubricant for many.”
What kind of harm reduction can be done to improve safety?
While the experts say that avoiding the drug altogether is the best way to avoid the consequences to your physical and mental health, if you are going to use G there are some steps you can take to reduce those risks.
“Safe use includes making sure your measuring the amount your taking with a syringe or dropper, spacing them two to three hours apart,” McCracken says. “NEVER mix with alcohol or other depressants as that can lead to overdoses. Friends should watch for warning signs like sudden drowsiness or loss of consciousness and call for help immediately—if you notice slow or stopped breathing as it can be fatal.”
Todd also advises following the “buddy system” to make things safer. “Ideally, the ‘buddy’ is not on the drug in the event you both overdose,” Todd says. “Being able to call EMS and let medical professionals know what has happened can be the difference between living and dying in an overdose.”
And if you are a parent worried about your kid using party drugs like G, Dr. Kuan says you should be having “frank and open conversations” about “drug use and coping mechanisms to resist peer pressure.”
What should you do if you become dependent on G?
McCracken explains that withdrawal from G can actually be dangerous so if you are struggling you should seek help. "Ongoing use is likely to lead to dependence, and stopping suddenly may trigger severe anxiety, paranoia, seizures, or even death. Medical detox is critical for those who are regular users,” they say.
Todd warns that addiction rates are higher in the LGBTQ+ community and so it’s important for users of gay party drugs to know that there is help out there if you’re struggling with a substance abuse issue.
Todd’s organization, AddictionResources.net, created a list of the 12 Best LGBTQ+-Friendly Rehab Centers in the U.S. that can be found here.
Sources cited:
Dr. Kuan, Chief of Anesthesia at cosmetic surgery center New Look New Life.
Justin Todd, co-founder of AddictionResources.net, a free resource for individuals living with substance abuse, addiction, and mental health disorders.
Mell McCracken, a Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor, and Executive Director at No Matter What Recovery in Los Angeles.