9 reasons autumn belongs to lesbians and sapphics

To some, the transition from summer to fall feels like a loss. Gone are the days of sandals, beach reads, and endless sun; now we're moving on to chillier temps and overcast skies.
But this is the season when queer women thrive. The air gets crisp, the flannels come out, and suddenly every outing feels like the setup to a queer indie rom-com. From huddling under blankets with your crush to eating the (un)official gay food of fall, here's why autumn is one for the sapphics.
1. Flannel & Layering
It's well known that autumn is flannel season, and just as well known that flannel is for the lesbians. Do gaydars go a little haywire as the two mix during this brief time as year? For some, perhaps. But mostly, it's just an opportunity for sapphics to embrace our natural aesthetic—flannels layered above a simple t-shirt or below an earthy jacket, if not both.
Honestly, we could devote an entire list just to the sapphic clothing choices of fall. The entire season's wardrobe screams girl kisser, and we all know it. But in an effort to streamline, we can't neglect to mention beanies. Sure, some of us wear them year round, but at last, the time has come where they actually make sense! (Bonus accessory: fingerless gloves.)
3. Age Gap Autumn
People have been trying to make Age Gap Autumn happen for a minute now. And as much as straight men want to make that their thing by pursuing much younger women, the legions of young sapphics thirsting for older women across social media will always have our vote.
4. September is Bi Visibility Month
As the joke goes, September is the only month in which bi people are finally visible to the rest of the world. (Just kidding, bisexuals, we see you!) Adding to that, Bi Visibility Day is September 23 and October is LGBTQ+ History Month. While none of this may apply specifically to sapphics only, women are the most likely to identify as bisexual.
5. Chilly Girls
It's so important for sapphics to stay bundled up in sweater weather. Not just for your own comfort, but because it's the perfect time of year to wait for your crush to shiver and mention how cold she is so that you can shrug off your own jacket and suffer through the chill while she smiles gratefully. The braver sapphics amongst us might even opt for huddling for warmth instead. Either way, keep a jacket or shareable blanket on hand at all times!
6. Soup
We're not sure why soup is a gay thing, but it totally is.
7. Halloween
Gay men may think they've got the corner on Halloween, but sapphics are claiming a part of it, too. Sure, we may not be throwing the glitziest ragers, but anything related to the spooky realm of magic and mystery is all ours. Plus, we come up with incredible couples costumes.
8. Candle season
See the above note about magic and mystery.
9. 'Wicked: For Good' Press Tour
Nobody brought as much chaotic queer energy to a press tour as Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for their 2024 Wicked press tour. This next one already kicked off in August and should run through the fall season, and sapphics are beyond ready for whatever these two are going to throw at us this year.