Scroll To Top
Beauty

Capturing legends in a bottle: An exclusive look into the world of perfumier Vince Spinnato

Capturing legends in a bottle: An exclusive look into the world of perfumier Vince Spinnato
Courtesy Vince Spinnato

Get ready to dive into the captivating world of fragrance with Vince Spinnato, aka The Couture Chemist™, as he spills the secrets behind his latest scented sensations in an exclusive chat with PRIDE.COM.

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

In the world of perfumery, there are artisans, and then there's Vince Spinnato, also known as The Couture Chemist™. With a résumé that reads like a who's who of the beauty industry, Spinnato is not just a Cosmetic Chemist and Perfumer; he's a maestro orchestrating symphonies of scent, weaving narratives of nostalgia and reverence into each fragrance he creates. From collaborating with Hollywood legends' families to paying homage to iconic landmarks, Spinnato's work transcends mere perfume; it's an homage to culture, history, and the essence of humanity itself.

In a recent exclusive interview with PRIDE.COM, Spinnato shared insights into his creative process, his collaborations, and the profound impact icons like Judy Garland have had on his work. With clients ranging from celebrities to corporate giants, Spinnato's versatility shines through in every project he undertakes.

Vince Spinnato, also known as The Couture Chemist\u2122Courtesy Vince Spinnato

"One of the most momentous undertakings in my career was creating a fragrance to honor the incomparable Judy Garland," Spinnato reflects. "Working closely with her children—Liza Minnelli, Lorna Luft, and Joey Luft—was an incredibly enriching experience. Their insights into their mother's preferences and personality were invaluable in capturing the essence of Judy in scent."

The result of this collaboration was "Judy," a fragrance that embodies the timeless charm and elegance of the legendary performer. "Judy is a rich floral and spicy gourmand fragrance, featuring notes such as Dark Orchid, Coriander, and California Grapefruit," Spinnato explains. "It's a tribute to Judy's legacy, and I wanted to ensure that every element of the fragrance resonated with her spirit."

JUDY - A GARLAND FRAGRANCE BY VINCE SPINNATOVince Spinnato's Judy - A Garland Fragrance with Keepsake Bottle is available now on ThePrideStore.comCourtesy Vince Spinnato

But Spinnato's artistry doesn't stop there. Inspired by the allure of Hollywood itself, he embarked on a collaboration with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to commemorate the centennial of the iconic Hollywood sign. "The Chamber of Commerce reached out to me to celebrate the 100-year birthday of the Hollywood Sign," Spinnato recalls. "I saw this as an opportunity to create something truly special—a fragrance collection that captures the essence of Hollywood by day and night."

The result? Two captivating fragrances—Sunrise and Sunset—that capture the essence of the City of Angels in olfactory form. "Sunrise evokes the sun-kissed beaches of California's coast, while Sunset transports you to a sense of tranquility reminiscent of a warm, soothing breeze at dusk," Spinnato describes. "Each fragrance promises a sensory journey as captivating as the landscapes that inspired them."

HOLLYWOOD SUNRISE AND SUNSET - A FRAGRANCE DUO BY VINCE SPINNATOVince Spinnato's Hollywood Sunrise and Sunset is available now on ThePrideStore.comCourtesy Vince Spinnato

However, Spinnato's vision extends beyond the realm of perfumery. With a keen understanding of the cultural significance of icons like Judy Garland, he seeks to honor their legacy in meaningful ways. "I want to make sure the world knows what women like Judy did for pop culture and why they were so important," Spinnato declares. "With Judy specifically, she inspired the growing Gay Liberation movement when her death on June 22 precipitated the Stonewall Riots. She is a queen in the Gay community and deserves this honor."

In a world where scents evoke memories, emotions, and identities, Vince Spinnato stands as a beacon of creativity and innovation. With each fragrance he creates, he not only pays homage to icons of the past but also shapes the narratives of the future. From the timeless elegance of Judy Garland to the shimmering allure of Hollywood, Spinnato's fragrances are more than just perfumes; they're stories waiting to be told, memories waiting to be awakened, and legacies waiting to be celebrated. As we inhale the intoxicating aromas of his creations, we are reminded of the power of scent to transcend time, space, and imagination, leaving an indelible mark on our hearts and minds.

Receive free shipping with promo code “SPRING” (valid thru 4/30) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.
BeautyFashionInterviewsShopping
hollywoodjudy garlandvince spinnatothe pride store
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

Related Stories

Creating erotic art and advocacy with adult entertainer Cody Silver (EXCLUSIVE)

Exclusive: Cody Silver on Erotic Art and Advocacy

The Dr Botanicals team, led by Founder & CEO Richard Walker

Elevate your beauty game with Dr Botanicals' ethical skincare

Elevating pet care with TrueBlue’s all-natural ingredients

TrueBlue: Elevating pet care naturally

Adult entertainment icons Derek Kage & Cody Silver lead fight for free speech

Derek Kage & Cody Silver fight for free speech in adult entertainment!

Storm XMen 97 scene lightning eyes

Discovering resilience: how X-Men '97's Storm inspires trans women

'Black Mirror' Took a Sharp Gay Left Turn in 'Striking Vipers'

'Black Mirror' Took a Sharp Gay Left Turn in 'Striking Vipers'

Virginia Woolf’s L Word Chart Reveals Good Old-Fashioned Literary Dyke Drama

Virginia Woolf’s L Word Chart Reveals Good Old-Fashioned Literary Dyke Drama

Top 10 hottest queer art pieces on The Pride Store to celebrate love; Harry Styles

Top 10 hottest queer art pieces on The Pride Store to celebrate love

111 Photos of Miami Beach Gay Pride with Gus Kenworthy

111 Photos of Miami Beach Gay Pride with Gus Kenworthy

PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 4/5

Most Recent

Another Round of Hilarious Gay Memes

Another Round of Hilarious Gay Memes

RL Husbands Luke and Vinny Find Pride in Love

RL Husbands Find Pride in Love

Pride Newsletter - March 8, 2024

PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 4/11

pattie gonia climate action rally march

Drag star Pattie Gonia stomps her way to Capitol Hill to voice environmental concerns

10 Photos That Prove Cara Delevingne & St.Vincent are #RelationshipGoals

10 Photos That Prove Cara Delevingne & St.Vincent are #RelationshipGoals

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Mel B visits "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on December 04, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Mel B dishes on her five-year queer romance with Christine Crokos

The Pride Store guide perfect LGBTQ Valentines Day gifts

The Pride Store's gift guide for a perfect Valentine's Day

PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 4/19

Recommended Stories for You

Portrait of Lesbian Pride: New York City 2011

Portrait of Lesbian Pride: New York City 2011

Tumblr's Best Reactions to Last Night's Weird VMAs

Tumblr's Best Reactions to Last Night's Weird VMAs

PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 3/29

16 Moments The OITNB Cast Were BFFs In Real Life

16 Moments The OITNB Cast Were BFFs In Real Life

Pride Gifts:  The Pride.com 2022 Gift Guide

Pride Gifts:  The Pride.com 2022 Gift Guide

How to Walk With Pride This Season

How to Walk With Pride This Season

5 Most Iconic Looks in Ricky Martin Hair History

5 Most Iconic Looks in Ricky Martin Hair History

author avatar

Nic Austin

Branded Content Editor

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


A graduate from NYU Tisch, Nic Austin has always connected with the written word and its ability to change minds. He has applied this love for writing to analyzing LGBTQ+ media and how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on screen. Before working as an Editor at equalpride, Nic Austin was the Editor-in-chief of The Queer Queue and the co-host of both The Queer Queue Podcast and The Queerly News. In his spare time, Nic Austin writes film criticism while enjoying the mountain views of Denver, Colorado.

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


A graduate from NYU Tisch, Nic Austin has always connected with the written word and its ability to change minds. He has applied this love for writing to analyzing LGBTQ+ media and how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on screen. Before working as an Editor at equalpride, Nic Austin was the Editor-in-chief of The Queer Queue and the co-host of both The Queer Queue Podcast and The Queerly News. In his spare time, Nic Austin writes film criticism while enjoying the mountain views of Denver, Colorado.

Read Full Bio