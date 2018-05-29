Everyone Is Freaking Out About Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Holding Hands

A lot happened over the long, holiday weekend, but the thing that a lot of queer people on the interwebs are excited about the most are a bunch of pictures of bisexual model/actress Cara Delevingne holding hands in public with fellow actress and Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson.
oh my god wait...cara delevingne and ashley benson are a thing now....im externally screaming im shipping this so hard already pic.twitter.com/HajiREuwgN
— gabi (@harleivy) May 18, 2018
NOWOŚĆ: Cara i Ashley Benson zauważone przez paparazzi w West Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/WMJ1NMgCsG
— Cara Delevingne Polska (@CDelevingnePOL) May 27, 2018
As expected, fan reaction was cuh-razy:
ASHLEY AND CARA SAVED 2018 pic.twitter.com/HNBpAmnpQz
— × (@zwanheda) May 29, 2018
everyone was freaking out about cara and ashley benson and I was like nah they're just friends....turns out they are having something pic.twitter.com/hXtkqBc6qT
— naraa (@creativekarla) May 20, 2018
ashley benson and cara delevingne out and about together in west hollywood yesterday
they’re actually so cute together pic.twitter.com/WuAa5o7ckJ
— (@benzo_blackburn) May 27, 2018
my gay ass is so happy to see that cara delevingne and ashley benson are a thing <3333
— (@vaIcntino) May 20, 2018
ASHLEY AND CARA OMFG OMFG OMFHGGGGGFFFFF
— duda (@duudaa0704) May 21, 2018
Ashley and Cara. Sasha getting married and Troian possibly pregnant. wow too much for my feelings
— (@buttah__benzo) May 28, 2018
cara delevingne and ashley benson are a thing now
this is gay
this is amazing
this is good Lesbian content pic.twitter.com/wuxYtEi4P4
— june (@chanyeol__co) May 24, 2018
Honestly, Cara and Ashley give me life pic.twitter.com/2RPJMIt26h
— Mónica. (@Moni7_) May 27, 2018
New fave couple? We think so!
