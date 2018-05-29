#Celebrities

Everyone Is Freaking Out About Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Holding Hands

cara-delevingne_ashley-benson-750.jpg

They're about to be our new fave couple! 

PRIDE Editor
By PRIDE Editor
May 29 2018 2:02 PM EDT
A lot happened over the long, holiday weekend, but the thing that a lot of queer people on the interwebs are excited about the most are a bunch of pictures of bisexual model/actress Cara Delevingne holding hands in public with fellow actress and Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson.

As expected, fan reaction was cuh-razy:

New fave couple? We think so!

