Fortune Feimster Marries Jacquelyn Smith in Adorable Ceremony

"It means so much to both of us."

In a beautiful ceremony with just their closet friends this past weekend, comedian Fortune Feimster married her long-time partner Jacquelyn Smith!

"We got married! Jax and I decided to forgo the big wedding we planned to have due to the pandemic and decided fairly last minute to get married on the beach with just us and a couple friends and we zoomed our families," the 40-year-old comedian shared on social media.

"It’s been a whirlwind putting this together so quickly but we really appreciate all the well wishes. It means so much to both of us."

According to People, the two married at a rented house in Malibu, California. Their Pomeranian, Biggie, was the ring bearer.

"I was excited. We've been together for five-and-a-half years. If you don't know who you're marrying after five-and-a-half years, then you're in trouble. So I knew it felt good, it felt right," she said.

Congratulations to the happy couple!