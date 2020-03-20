Miley Cyrus & Demi Lovato Are Friends Because They're Both 'Gay AF'

So many people in the world (ourselves included) are practicing self-isolation amidst the ongoing global health crisis, but just because we can't see our besties IRL doesn't mean we have to live without them! As a matter of fact, like queer pop sensations Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato just showed us recently, we can still hang out, have a blast, and be gay as fuck with each other online!

The two had a virtual kickback with each other on Instagram Live earlier this week (we so wish were invited!), and when a fan asked about the early days of their friendship (if you recall, the two both were very big Disney Channel starlets in the '00s), they gave the best—and gayest—response ever.

"We connected then because I think we just saw something in each other," Demi answered, reminiscing about her connection with Miley. "Maybe it was spirituality or maybe it was just our hearts. I don’t know, but..."

"Or maybe we’re just gay as fuck!" Miley interjected.

Gay as fuck?!?! Same, Miley. Same.