The Second Pic of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana Is a Total Serve

We can already tell Spencer is gonna be a smash!

In case you needed reminding, this is a Kristen Stewart stan account!!

Following up her performance in last year's queer AF holiday rom-com Happiest Season, the BAFTA-winning actress is starring in Neon's Pablo Larraín-directed Princess Diana biopic Spencer, and although we haven't even seen a trailer yet, new production stills from the set of the film have been circulating online, and KStew is absolutely SERVING as the late, great princess of Wales.

Production for the film started earlier this year and is currently ongoing, and this most recent on-set pic isn't the first glimpse we've seen as KStew channeling her inner Princess Di...

Written by Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight, Spencer focuses on "one weekend in the life of Princess Diana, as she spends the Christmas holiday with the Royal Family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles," reports Deadline.

"Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life," Kristen said in a statement to Variety about the upcoming film. "It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."

Considering all of the recent drama and renewed interest in the Royal Family as of late (especially with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's groundbreaking, bombshell interview with Oprah still fresh in the zeitgeist), we can already tell Spencer is gonna be getting a lot of buzz! And we love that for our queen KStew!

Spencer is slated to be released in Fall 2021!