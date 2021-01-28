Kristen Stewart Is Serving Princess Diana in Spencer First Look

If you're a queer cinema fan who loves Kristen Stewart and period pieces, then 2021 is going to be your year because come fall, we're going to be seeing the BAFTA winner serve us her best Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s upcoming biopic, Spencer.

Production for the film just started, and Neon, the movie's distributor, released a first-look teaser still of KStew in full costume as Princess Di herself, and the resemblance is SO FREAKIN' GOOD that we can't help but be obsessed with it (and it isn't even out yet!).

Written by Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight, Spencer will "focus on one weekend in the life of Princess Diana, as she spends the Christmas holiday with the Royal Family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles," reports Variety.

"Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life," Kristen said in a statement to Variety about the upcoming film. "It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."

Do we have a new KStew box-office hit on our hands?!? We sure hope so!

Spencer is slated to be released in Fall 2021!