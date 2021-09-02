Demi Lovato Slid Into Emily Hampshire’s DMs & the Story Is Hilarious

Stars, they’re just like us, especially when it comes to ill-fated attempts to slide into them DMs. Case in point: Demi Lovato and Emily Hampshire.

The Schitt’s Creek star was the guest on the latest episode of Lovato’s podcast 4D with Demi Lovato and during the appearance, she spilled the tea on how the two first met. It started with the non-binary singer shooting their shot in Hampshire’s DMs.

“Can I say how we first met?... Because I think it’s really funny,” began Hampshire. “You slid in my DMs and you said, ‘Hey, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime,’” she recalled. “And then you said below it, ‘And by kick it, I mean go on a date. I find you attractive.’ You made it clear it was a date. And I loved that because I was like, ‘Sometimes that’s confusing’ … I’m decades older than you, so ‘kick it,’ I was looking it up.”

“You also said that!” recalled Lovato. “You were like, ‘I’m decades older, I don’t think we’ll find the same things funny.’ I was like, ‘Mm excuse you’ and I sent you a really good meme.”

Hampshire then pointed out that meme wasn’t the only thing Lovato sent her way, they also followed it up by mentioning the age gap between Sarah Paulson, 46, and Holland Taylor, 78, as a potential example of why the age gap didn’t need to be an issue.

“You also said, ‘Think of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.’ And then right after you were like, ‘I don’t mean you’re the Holland Taylor!’” said Hampshire. “I thought it was the funniest thing in the whole world because I was a Holland Taylor in that situation. Proud to be.”

While ultimately — sadly — romance was not to be between them, Lovato is grateful they tried because the two became friends as a result of their bold move. “A non-binary person can dream. And they, she — I at the time was a ‘she’ — she was dreaming, she was dreaming big,” said Lovato. “And I made a really good friend. You’re a dope friend, and I’m happy we became friends after that.”

Watch the full interview here.