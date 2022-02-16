A Casting Director Told Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney She’d Never Be On TV

Sydney Sweeney’s career has been blowing up the last couple of years, but she recently admitted there was a time it didn’t look like that would happen.

The Euphoria star opened up to British GQ recently to talk about her Hollywood trajectory, her new home, and her love of cars. During the lengthy interview, she revealed that at some point during her early years hustling trying to make it, a casting director shared some rudely bold — and bad — advice.

“A casting director told me once that I will never be on a TV show,” she said, recalling their comments that she didn’t have the “right look” for TV.

Making such a broad statement is rarely going to work out in anyone’s favor, and that casting director is undoubtedly eating their words now. Even outside of Euphoria, one of the most talked about shows on television during just two seasons, Sweeney has nailed roles in The White Lotus, Everything Sucks!, Sharp Objects, and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Of course, she’s had a fair amount of success in movies already as well; it’s almost like having a certain “look” for the big or small screen is something best left to Hollywood’s history.

Sweeney also spoke to the publication about how hard her family worked to try to make her dreams come true, going back and forth between Spokane, Washington, and Los Angeles, despite the financial sacrifice that entailed. And it all started from 12-year-old Sydney making a five-year business plan showing how she could gain the attention of agents and take the entertainment industry by storm.

It didn’t play out just like that in exactly that time frame, but at 24, it seems safe to say Sweeney won’t be disappearing from our screens anytime soon.