Did SZA Just Come Out? Here’s Why Fans Think So

Wait a minute, did SZA just come out? A casual admission is leaving fans to believe so.

The exchange took place on Twitter on April 28. A photo of SZA captioned "lesbian" has been making the rounds on social media. "Look what they saying about you," a fan tweeted the picture at the R&B star alongside a crying emoji. "It’s not wrong lol," the "Kiss Me More" singer replied.

Is this a casual coming out? Or some kind of cruel joke the sapphic gods are playing on us? It's hard to say, but queer fans are losing their minds anyway.

SZA has not commented further about her sexuality on social media in the days since. Though she has previously only used male pronouns in her songs, she set gay rumors ablaze when she was spotted with nonbinary lesbian R&B star Kehlani.

So what is the truth? Looks like we'll just have to wait and see...