Cher lays to rest why she doesn’t date men her age: ‘They’re all dead’

Cher is here to finally lay to rest why it is she likes to date younger men, and her reasoning has us cackling.
“Men, my age or older- well, now they’re all dead,” the singer stated in an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show. She continues, saying that while men her age (now 77) were still kicking, “They were always terrified to approach me, and younger men were the only ones [that would].” Hudson says of younger men, “They’re bold,” to which Cher agrees, attributing their boldness to being “raised by women like me.”
This seems to have worked out well for at least one young man bold enough to approach her, Cher’s 38-year-old boyfriend, music executive and rapper Alexander “AE” Edwards.
Cher announced she was dating Edwards in November 2022 with a tweet that states, “LOVE DOESNT KNOW MATH.”
The two still seem to be enjoying each other’s company. They were recently spotted at Paris Fashion Week together, where they originally met in 2022. Their first meeting was just 15 minutes long, but the two must have left quite the impression on each other. Afterwards, a mutual passed along Cher’s number, and the couple are still going strong.
Cher is aware of how this all sounds. During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson asks of Cher’s new relationship, “What’s your favorite part about it? Because it’s important to find a good partner.” Cher laughs, “Okay. Well. On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous.” In reality, it’s all much more down to Earth than it seems. Cher continues, “But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous, and I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”
However salacious this all may seem, Cher has found something anyone would be lucky to have, adding that Edwards is, “Very kind, very smart, very talented, and he’s really funny, so, and I think he’s quite handsome.” He is also importantly not dead.