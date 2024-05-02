Cher lays to rest why she doesn’t date men her age: ‘They’re all dead’

Cher is here to finally lay to rest why it is she likes to date younger men , and her reasoning has us cackling.

“Men, my age or older- well, now they’re all dead,” the singer stated in an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show. She continues, saying that while men her age (now 77) were still kicking, “They were always terrified to approach me, and younger men were the only ones [that would].” Hudson says of younger men, “They’re bold,” to which Cher agrees, attributing their boldness to being “raised by women like me.”

This seems to have worked out well for at least one young man bold enough to approach her, Cher’s 38-year-old boyfriend, music executive and rapper Alexander “AE” Edwards .

Cher announced she was dating Edwards in November 2022 with a tweet that states, “LOVE DOESNT KNOW MATH.”

The two still seem to be enjoying each other’s company. They were recently spotted at Paris Fashion Week together, where they originally met in 2022. Their first meeting was just 15 minutes long, but the two must have left quite the impression on each other. Afterwards, a mutual passed along Cher’s number, and the couple are still going strong.