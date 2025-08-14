Meet Chris Housman — the handsome & up-and-coming gay country singer

Let's be real... country music is so queer.
Chris Housman is pushing the gay agenda by being his truly authentic self in his very relatable music.
The musician's popular singles such as "Guilty as Sin," "Blueneck," and "Drag Queen" have really resonated with anyone in the LGBTQ+ community raised in a conservative environment.
"I'm constantly trying to take the country music I grew up on and put a queer perspective on it. I think we need that so bad. It's intimidating and even a little bit scary to tackle something so intense, maybe even controversial," Housman tells PRIDE.
Housman is taking things up a notch with his steamy music video for his new single "Hidin' Something," which also stars The Real Housewives of Orange County out star Braunwyn Windham-Burke.
In the video, Housman discovers that the man he's been seeing has a secret wife, played by Windham-Burke. Upon this discovery, Housman and Windham-Burke team up to extract their revenge.
"She was so perfect! She absolutely slayed. It was so fun to watch her in that element. It was really cool that the three of us are queer, depicting this story."
The singer is so grateful that many queer people of all ages can relate to his struggles of being gay in a conservative area.
"I've literally seen people coming out in the comments on music videos of mine. It becomes bigger than the dream of chasing music when it's at that point. I'm so stoked about it, and I feel like I'm just getting started, hopefully."
Fans can follow Chris Housman on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.