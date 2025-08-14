Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Meet Chris Housman — the handsome & up-and-coming gay country singer

The star's latest music video even includes some very steamy moments.

Chris Housmanplay icon

Chris Housman

Ford Fairchild
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishAugust 14 2025 / 10:00 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

Let's be real... country music is so queer.

Chris Housman is pushing the gay agenda by being his truly authentic self in his very relatable music.

The musician's popular singles such as "Guilty as Sin," "Blueneck," and "Drag Queen" have really resonated with anyone in the LGBTQ+ community raised in a conservative environment.

"I'm constantly trying to take the country music I grew up on and put a queer perspective on it. I think we need that so bad. It's intimidating and even a little bit scary to tackle something so intense, maybe even controversial," Housman tells PRIDE.

Housman is taking things up a notch with his steamy music video for his new single "Hidin' Something," which also stars The Real Housewives of Orange County out star Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

In the video, Housman discovers that the man he's been seeing has a secret wife, played by Windham-Burke. Upon this discovery, Housman and Windham-Burke team up to extract their revenge.

"She was so perfect! She absolutely slayed. It was so fun to watch her in that element. It was really cool that the three of us are queer, depicting this story."

The singer is so grateful that many queer people of all ages can relate to his struggles of being gay in a conservative area.

"I've literally seen people coming out in the comments on music videos of mine. It becomes bigger than the dream of chasing music when it's at that point. I'm so stoked about it, and I feel like I'm just getting started, hopefully."

Fans can follow Chris Housman on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

celebritiescountry musicentertainmentgaygay sexmusicvideoviralinterviews

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Chris Housman
Interviews

Meet Chris Housman — the handsome & up-and-coming gay country singer

A woman putting on chapstick
Love & Sex

What is a chapstick lesbian? The sapphic term explained by an LGBTQ+ sexologist

Blaize Shiek and Louie Conn
Sports

The Minnesota Vikings just hired two male cheerleaders and MAGA is melting down

David Archuleta at the Human Rights Campaign's 2025 Los Angeles Dinner.
Celebrities

David Archuleta strips down & performs shirtless at Market Days 2025

Chris Appleton Gladiator II Los Angeles Premiere 2024 Los Angeles CAlifornia
Celebrities

Chris Appleton accused of using bots to raise social media engagement

US President Donald Trump stands in the presidential box as he tours the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
Entertainment

Fresh off taking control of D.C. police, Trump announces he’ll host CBS's Kennedy Center Honors TV broadcast

© Equal Entertainment LLC