Heather Dubrow calls out 'liar' Katie Ginella & teases drama with Tamra Judge on RHOC

Heather Dubrow is taking the high road!
The Real Housewives of Orange County is only a few episodes deep on season 19, but the drama is still freshly squeezed.
The main storyline driving the first part of the season is Katie Ginella's alleged web of lies upsetting the rest of the women. Dubrow was the first person to go head-to-head with Ginella last season, so she's feeling partly vindicated as the ladies dissect Ginella's behavior.
"Katie came in hot... and I get it. Some girls come in hot. It was frustrating to me, because the stuff she was saying about me wasn't true, but it was silly stuff. When we all got back together, things had escalated and the kinds of stories that were being told were damaging," Dubrow tells PRIDE.
It's safe to say this season is gearing up to be Katie Ginella vs. The World as she reportedly doesn't even join the ladies on the final cast trip to Amsterdam.
"I saw some comments saying all the girls are ganging up on Katie. Unfortunately, Katie brought much upon herself. She has a very powerful conviction. When you lie so convincingly, it makes the rest of the group not believe anything you say."
Although Dubrow is keeping Ginella at arm's length, it looks like she also gets into a bit of drama with her longtime friend Tamra Judge in upcoming episodes.
"I will call her out when I don't agree with what she's doing. There were a lot of things that happened this season that we had to talk about and she and I don't agree on how those talks went."
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursday nights on Bravo. To see the full interview with Heather Dubrow, check out the video at the top of the page.