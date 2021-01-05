Actress Maddie Hasson Comes Out As Bi

The Impulse and Twisted star is publicly opening up about her sexuality.

Tons and tons of notable celebs came out as LGBTQ+ in 2020, and although the new year just started literally a few days ago, the positive energy of coming out and publicly living your most authentic life doesn't seem like it's going to be stopping anytime soon into 2021! And we love to see it!

The latest queer celeb to acknowledge and share a part of themselves with the world is 26-year-old actress Maddie Hasson, who just publicly came out as bisexual!

Taking part in the "Post a pic of..." trend that is taking over Instagram stories lately, Hasson (who fans mostly know from the Freeform series Twisted and the YouTube series Impulse) shared a recent selfie of herself with the caption "Hi, I’m bi and proud!" when asked by a fan to post a pic that gave off a "gay/bi vibe."

Congrats on living your truth, Maddie! Welcome to the fam!