BTS band members just dropped a sweaty workout vid & an ARMY of gays are parched

The B in BTS doesn’t just stand for Bangtan anymore—it’s giving buff.
Members V, Jungkook, and RM just sent their ARMY spiraling with a behind-the-scenes look at their latest workout session, filmed at John Reed Fitness in Los Angeles with Physical: 100 star Ma Sun-ho.
The video dropped on Sun-ho’s YouTube channel this week, and within minutes, it was clear BTS isn’t just preparing for a musical comeback in 2026; they’re bulking up for it.
The trio wasn’t there for a casual treadmill stroll, either. Sun-ho put them through the ringer with a circuit targeting shoulders, arms, and core, and the boys powered through like seasoned lifters. Jungkook even peeled off his top mid-set, flexing through dumbbell reps while RM and V hyped him up on the sidelines. It was less “idol training” and more “auditioning for a Men’s Health cover shoot.”
TMZ teased the clip with the line “muscles to go along with their pipes,” but ARMY had way thirstier takes.
Another chimed in with the obvious follow-up: “Omg I bet they are sweaty too, nothing on that?”
For longtime fans, though, this wasn’t as much of a surprise as it was a confirmation. “They’ve always been gym rats on top of vocal kings,” one person pointed out. “Muscle era just confirming what ARMY already knew.”
And let’s be real: BTS has always delivered on performance and presence. But now, with their first group comeback in years looming, it seems the agenda is simple—rehearse, record, and get ridiculously swole. If this is what they look like just training, imagine what the stage fits are going to do to us.
Consider it the ultimate BTS of BTS: biceps, triceps, and a fanbase that’s absolutely feral.
Check out the full workout video below: