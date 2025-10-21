Chris Colfer reads Lea Michele for filth over conspiracy theory that she's illiterate​

After years of speculation, Chris Colfer is finally answering the question on everyone’s mind: Can Lea Michele read?

The popular conspiracy theory that Michele can’t read had a resurgence when her former Glee costar entertained a question about it while speaking at the University of California, Berkeley.

When asked by an audience member to confirm the long-standing rumor, Colfer quipped, “Well, as a literacy advocate, it’s never too late."

Michele’s literacy skills may be in question, but clearly, Colfer has no problem reading, and the library is open.