Cooper Koch lounges shirtless by the pool & gays are making waves

The two announced the pregnancy last May in People, and their son, Beckham Gene Eden Hoover, was born in November 2024. But it wasn’t until nearly a year later that the country star was able to legally adopt him.

“I just adopted my son. I’m going to be mom, mother on the birth certificate instead of father now. So big, big day in the Hoover household,” Eden says, as she holds her son in a heartwarming video of the court proceedings.

“We are simply granting today what should be,” the judge said, “and that he is extremely bonded to you and you are extremely bonded to him. I find it incredibly happy to get to grant this adoption today.”

The judge continued, with emotion in her voice: “Beckham Gene Eden Hoover will heretofore and here after be the child of both of you,” she said. “It is as though he was born to both of you. Congratulations to you all. It is my great pleasure to sign this document of adoption. I think we should clap”



The happy baby and his mothers are overjoyed in the sweet video that ends with them all clapping.

Eden and her wife have been together since 2015, but she didn’t come out publicly util 2021. Eden and Hoover married in 2022, when they walked down the aisle to Garth Brooks singing in ceremony officiated by Trisha Yearwood.

Despite their legal marriage, Brooke had to adopt her son in order to get the same legal rights as Hoover.

“In the state of Tennessee (and in many red states), you cannot put two mothers on a birth certificate,” Hoover wrote in the Instagram caption of the video. “Regardless of the DNA of the baby, the birth mother is listed as the mother, and the other mom is listed as “father.” Therefore, since Beckham’s birth, Brooke has had less legal rights than I have had (to say the least). This is obviously one of the many discriminations we face as a same-sex family and it can be so infuriating to have to jump through hoops to be seen as equal to other families.”

This moment highlights how important protecting same-sex relationships and families is. Eden lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and currently southern states are actively trying to dismantle LGBTQ+ legal protections, without which Eden wouldn’t have been able to adopt her son.

“We decided to look at adoption day as a celebration of the family that we created and a commemoration of how hard we worked to build this beautiful life,” she continued in the caption.