Viral ‘hung smile’ meme has people guessing which hot male celebs are packing

People love speculating how well hung celebrities are and use every metric in the book, from the obvious d*ck print in pants — *cough* Jon Hamm *cough* — to things like forearm length, or hand and foot size. But what if there was another way to tell just what a man is packing?

People on social media are now claiming that a man’s smile reveals more than just his pearly whites. The social media craze has taken over TikTok and X, and posits the idea that you can tell how well-endowed a man is just by looking at his smile.

Popular examples of celebs with a “hung smile” are David Corenswet — if the way he looks in his Superman suit is anything to go by, this metric seems accurate — and Alexander Skarsgård.

There may not be any scientific basis for a man’s bulge size being connected to his smile, but TikToker Stephen Brenland (@stephenbrenland), explained that "a certain specific group of men can do this smile, and it’s because they’re actually ‘hung’ if you know what I mean.”

@stephenbrenland Hung smile explanation #datingadvice #hungsmile #whatisahungsmile #confidence #attraction He added, per the New York Post , “When a man is well-endowed […] he gives this specific smile and it’s not like ‘I’m so happy,’ it’s more like a smug smirk, sometimes with teeth.” The viral term "hung smile” has become shorthand for talking about a man having a big member, and while the celebrity smiles in questions are likely just evidence that these men are hot, Justin Dubin, a Florida urologist and podcast host, told Slate that people are also probably responding to a man’s self confidence, comparing “hung smiles” to “big dick energy.” “If you have a perceived larger penis size, you’ll have a more favorable image to yourself,” Dubin said. “Because you’re more confident in yourself, maybe you do have a big dick energy because of the fact you believe you have a bigger dick.” But is there an actual scientific way to tell what a man is packing? Turns out there is, but you have to get so close you may as well look at the actual…meat of the issue at that point. According to a 2019 study from Oxford Academic, there is a correlation between someone's anogenital distance (AGD) and the size of their pole. The study showed that there is a “direct positive relation with testicular volume and penile length and circumference.” Basically, if you have a large AGD, you probably also have a larger "testicular volumes, penile measures and seminal parameter.” Ok, so no study has been done yet to see if smiles are directly related to what a man has in his pants, but if there is a correlation, these celebrities are absolutely well-hung.

David Corenswet David Corenswet could get us to agree to anything with that smile alone...and what it might symbolize doesn't hurt either!

Alexander Skarsgård Alexander Skarsgård has never not been hot, but he's been exuding BDE and showing off that "hung smile" left and right while promoting his gay BDSM film, Pillion.

Mike Faist Is this why both Zendaya and Mike Faist were interested in Josh O'Connor?

Rick Gonzalez With a smile that...big...Law & Order: Organized Crime star Rick Gonzalez can frisk us anytime!

Ioan Gruffudd I mean, Mr. Fantastic's power is extreme elasticity, so it tracks that a certain part of his body can expand. It also doesn't hurt that Ioan Gruffudd has turned into a totally daddy.

Hugh Jackman If we were going by hand size, then Wolverine would have everyone beat with those massive claws, but Hugh Jackman is also winning with that smile.

Zohran Mamdani Zohran Mamdani is not only New York City's best hope for a leftist leader, but he's also gaining popularity for his megawatt smile.

Jensen Ackles Whether he's hunting monsters in Supernatural or fighting fascist superhero Homelander in The Boys, Jensen Ackles' smile has us believing he's packing exactly what we want.