Freddie Stroma goes viral in his wet tighty whities & gays are having a field day

The handsome actor is stripping down and getting drenched on HBO Max's Peacemaker.

Freddie Stroma at Peacemaker Premiere in New York, New York.

Freddie Stroma at Peacemaker Premiere in New York, New York.

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images
Ricky Cornish
Ricky CornishAugust 29 2025
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

It's time to watch Peacemaker on HBO Max!

In the latest episode of the hit show, Freddie Stroma strips down to just his tight white briefs and gets drenched in champagne. Naturally, the clip went viral on social media the next day, and fans began thirsting over the actor's sexy physique.

In the series, Stroma plays Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante, Peacemaker's hilarious — if a bit psychopathic — sidekick and wannabe best friend. The second episode sees the gang gathering for a rooftop reunion, where they end up getting drunk and pouring drinks all over a nearly naked Vigilante. One thing you've got to love about series creator James Gunn — whether it's bisexual orgies, cameltoes, and plenty of Jon Cena's skin, he really does know what the girlies and the gays are here for!

Check out some of the feral reactions below, and don't forget to stream new episodes of Peacemaker on Thursday nights on HBO Max.

