Freddie Stroma goes viral in his wet tighty whities & gays are having a field day

It's time to watch Peacemaker on HBO Max!
In the latest episode of the hit show, Freddie Stroma strips down to just his tight white briefs and gets drenched in champagne. Naturally, the clip went viral on social media the next day, and fans began thirsting over the actor's sexy physique.
In the series, Stroma plays Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante, Peacemaker's hilarious — if a bit psychopathic — sidekick and wannabe best friend. The second episode sees the gang gathering for a rooftop reunion, where they end up getting drunk and pouring drinks all over a nearly naked Vigilante. One thing you've got to love about series creator James Gunn — whether it's bisexual orgies, cameltoes, and plenty of Jon Cena's skin, he really does know what the girlies and the gays are here for!
Check out some of the feral reactions below