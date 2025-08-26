Visible camel toe has Peacemaker fans spiraling, the controversy explained

Not only did the season two premiere for Peacemaker feature our titular hero having a bisexual orgy that had conservatives up in arms, but there is also controversy brewing over the appearance of a certain DC character and her visible camel toe in the premiere episode.

In the first episode of the new season, Peacemaker sees the Batman character White Rabbit as she’s leaving an interview to be part of the Justice Gang in tears. Peacemaker finds out why when Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) start insulting him, not realizing that the microphone in their soundproof booth isn’t muted.

“That rabbit woman’s camel toe… I must have said it 30 times,” Maxwell Lord admitted after realizing the team’s blunder.

White Rabbit is wearing a white and pink corset-style superhero suit with what appears to be a sewn-in camel toe, and the internet has thoughts about it.

The controversy explained Some people are furious about the inclusion of a camel toe at all, while others are calling out the hypocrisy of Zack Snyder’s DCU facing criticism for putting the Amazons in revealing costumes, and yet, creator James Gunn is not getting heat for the choice to include a very visible camel toe.

Despite Snyder fans being angry that Gunn is being praised for “camel toes, gay orgies and every project being hard rated R,” there are also people pointing out on social media that a female super villain was introduced just “to be a camel toe gag.” It’s unclear what praise these Snyder fans are talking about.

Who is White Rabbit? The controversy may be surrounding White Rabbit’s costume, but who is the DC villain? Jaina Hudson AKA White Rabbit, played Grey Noelle, is an Alice in Wonderland-themed villain from the DC universe. The Batman villain first appeared in Batman: The Dark Knight #1 during the The New 52 era. She has the power to duplicate herself and wears a costume that resembles the Playboy Bunny uniform. She’s often associated with the Wonderland Gang, an Alice in Wonderland-themed group of villains like the Mad Hatter. It’s unclear what her role in the DCU will be going forward, but being cruelly made fun of for her costume when she was auditioning to be one of the heroes in the Justice Gang could be her villain origin story.