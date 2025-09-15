Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Harvey Guillén wants to play Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! and we all deserve this

Harvey Guillén wants to play Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! and we all deserve this

Let him wear the wig!

Harvey Guillén

Harvey Guillén attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Rachel Kiley
By Rachel KileySeptember 15 2025 / 5:07 PM
Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

See Full Bio

Harvey Guillén is tossing his hat into the ring to be next in the revolving door of talented actors taking on the role of Mary Todd Lincoln, and we are absolutely all about it.

The What We Do in the Shadows star chatted with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night, during which he was asked what surprising acting role he would love to tackle in the future.

There was zero hesitation before he replied, "I just saw Cole [Escola]'s Oh, Mary! And I was like, you know what? I could be Mary Todd Lincoln, I think. Yeah, maybe. So I'm going to put that in the universe."

Oh, Mary! has been a surprise hit since opening on Broadway last July. Escola, who also wrote the play, was the first to step into the titular character's shoes, followed by Betty Gilpin, Tituss Burgess, and, at present, Jinkx Monsoon. Jane Krakowski is next in line, starting her eight-week run in mid-October.

The story itself is a comedy following Mary and Abraham Lincoln (listed as "Mary's Husband" for the sake of the production) in the days leading up to the latter's assassination.

Guillén would be a wonderful choice for the role, and at least one person online jumped to that conclusion long before even he did, putting the suggestion forward back in October:

There's one other name that's been tossed around in recent weeks for the role of Mary Todd Lincoln, and one we have equal hopes for — if only for the bit.

"2 out of 3 judges on America's Kidz Got Singing will now have played Mary Todd Lincoln," understudy Hannah Solow (who will be playing Mary herself ahead of Krakowski's run) wrote in reference to Krakowski and Burgess's roles on 30 Rock. "John McEnroe, get your curls ready."

betty gilpincole escolaharvey guillenjane krakowskijinkx monsoonmary todd lincoln

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Harvey Guillén
Celebrities

Harvey Guillén wants to play Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! and we all deserve this

Christopher Schwarzenegger, Christina Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Katherine Schwarzenegger
Celebrities

Yes, there is another smoking hot Schwarzenegger son who will have you drooling

Vivian Wilson and Kai Schreiber
Celebrities

Trans celebs Vivian Wilson & Kai Schreiber are breaking down barriers at New York Fashion Week

Cooper Koch
Celebrities

Cooper Koch lounges shirtless by the pool & gays are making waves

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC