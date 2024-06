Pride Month may be coming to a close this week but it’s going out with a bang!

This weekend will see some of the biggest Pride events in the nation raising their rainbow flags. While you may not be able to attend in person there is no need for FOMO because you can watch them all live this weekend. ABC News Live is airing its Pride Across America spectacular on Sunday, June 30. It's an unparalleled television event that will allow the audience to view some of the biggest and most exciting Pride celebrations all across the country. Making it all the sweeter, today PRIDE learned that Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) will be co-hosting the event, live in New York.





Courtesy of ABC “As we close out Pride Month, I’m thrilled to be joining the Pride Across America special which will cover three of the nation’s largest pride marches and parades that will showcase the diversity and unity of the LGBTQ+ community,” Guillén tells PRIDE. Harvey joins an all-star team of co-hosts including Good Morning America’s Gio Benitez; Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang; and ABC News contributor, and host of ABC Audio’s podcast Life Out Loud LZ Granderson. Pride Across America will feature five hours of live coverage of three of the nation’s biggest pride marches and parades: New York, Chicago, and San Francisco, along with taped pieces about our beautiful and diverse community. While Pride is a time to celebrate our present and look to the future, it's also an opportunity to honor our past; fittingly Benitez, Chang, Granderson, and Guillén will host from New York along Fifth Avenue near the Stonewall National Monument, famously the site of the Stonewall Uprising in 1969, when a rebellion sparked the modern LGBTQ+ movement.