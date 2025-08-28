Oh brother! Hottest celebrity brothers Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock; Instagram.com/DylanEfron; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Shirtless photos of the Efron brothers and David Beckham’s sexy sons going viral over and over again have proven one thing: celebrity brothers are hot. The familial resemblance is strong and the muscles are big with these famous relatives. From identical twins we are obsessed with to siblings who are somehow both sinfully hot, we’re loving these bros. And there are so many more sexy celeb brothers to fuel your fantasies than we realized!

Zac and Dylan Efron See on Instagram Zac Efron has been a celeb since his High School Musical days, but his younger brother Dylan hit it big earlier this year when he starred on The Traitors and in our imaginations after posting countless shitless pics of himself. Now the two brothers are frequently seen half-naked together, and the gays can’t get enough.

Edwin and Aldis Hodge Aldis Hodge (L) and Edwin Hodge Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Actor Aldis Hodge (Leverage, Black Adam) and his brother Edwin (The Tomorrow War, Bumblebee) are not just hot but extremely talented, too. Last year, the brothers both starred in and produced the sci-fi thriller Parallel together and started Hodge Brothers Productions. Brains and brawn? Yes, please!

Chris and Scott Evans Scott Evans and Chris Evans Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Scott Evans might not be as famous as his older brother Chris (AKA Captain America), but both brothers are equally hot and both know how to sport a sexy beard, plus one (Scott) plays for our team.

Shawn and Marlon Wayans Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans Lee Celano/WireImage From In Living Color to Scary Movie to White Chicks, there is no denying the cultural impact of the Wayans Brothers, but Shawn and Marlon (two of the four brothers) also live rent-free in our brains because of how hot they are. Plus, we also stan a fierce trans ally who sticks up for his kid !

Chris and and Liam Hemsworth Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth harley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, and his younger brother Liam, who starred in The Hunger Games and used to be married to Miley Cyrus, are sinfully hot. Between Chris’ muscles and Liam’s smile, they have everyone drooling.

Joseph Baena and Patrick Schwarzenegger Joseph Baena and Patrick Schwarzenegger DFree/Shutterstock; HBO Arnold Schwarzenegger's genes make handsome sons! Both men have taken after dad, with Joseph becoming a fitness model and Patrick showing off his drool-worthy bod on shows like White Lotus.

Luke, Owen, and Andrew Wilson Luke Wilson, Andrew Wilson, Owen Wilson Everett Collection/Shutterstock The Wilson brothers are all hot, but why are we only now learning there is a third one? Hello Andrew!

Charlie and Max Carver Charlie and Max Carver MTV Teen Wolf stars and twin brothers Charlie and Max Carver may be identical in nearly every way — including their six pack — except Charlie is gay while Max is straight. Lucky for us, they’re both hot and not shy about showing off their assets!

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas See on Instagram Teens across the world became obsessed with the Jonas Brothers in the early 2000s, but now the three handsome brothers are all grown up and are aging like fine wines.

Cooper and Payton Koch See on Instagram Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story introduced the world to just how hot out gay actor Cooper Koch is, but did you know he also has a twin brother? Payton Koch is also a cutie who is an editor on gay fave Only Murders in the Building.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse Leon Bennett/Getty Images The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actors Cole and Dylan Sprouse were adorable when they were starring on Friends and the Disney Channel, but now the twin brothers are all grown up and they’ve gone from cute to sexy.

Chance the Rapper and Taylor Bennett Chance the Rapper, and brother Taylor Bennett Quinn Harris/Getty Images Who knew Chance the Rapper had an equally hot younger brother who is also a talented rapper? Well, now you do, and you can thank us later!

Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz Beckham Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Airbnb; Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images; Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images David Beckham has featured in the dirty fantasies of fans since the late ‘90s, and now his sons are all grown up and carrying on this legacy by being photographed half-naked all the time, to the delight of gays everywhere.