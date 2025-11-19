Watch Stranger Things star Joe Kerry admit to a seemingly bisexual Disney crush

Joe Keery just seemingly admitted to having a seemingly bisexual Disney crush and it's so adorable.

While promoting the upcoming final season of Stranger Things, the cast has been on a press tour that included a stop at Hits Radio, where the 33-year-old actor confessed to having a crush on a couple of Disney characters.

And the confession left queer fans hoping Keery might be fam.





When the radio host asked Keery, Jamie Campbell Bower, Natalia Dyer, and Charlie Heaton if there were any onscreen characters they’ve had a crush on, Keery chimed in by asking, “Did you guys watch the animated Robin Hood?” Dyer responded, “The fox?”

Robin Hood Disney “Yeah, both of them,” Keery answered, referring to Robin Hood and Maid Marian, both of whom are portrayed as foxes.