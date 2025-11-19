Skip to content
Watch Stranger Things star Joe Kerry admit to a seemingly bisexual Disney crush

Honestly this is so relatable.

Joe Keery

Joe Keery.

Fred Duval/Shutterstock
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerNovember 19 2025 / 12:35 PM
Joe Keery just seemingly admitted to having a seemingly bisexual Disney crush and it's so adorable.

While promoting the upcoming final season of Stranger Things, the cast has been on a press tour that included a stop at Hits Radio, where the 33-year-old actor confessed to having a crush on a couple of Disney characters.

And the confession left queer fans hoping Keery might be fam.


When the radio host asked Keery, Jamie Campbell Bower, Natalia Dyer, and Charlie Heaton if there were any onscreen characters they’ve had a crush on, Keery chimed in by asking, “Did you guys watch the animated Robin Hood?”

Dyer responded, “The fox?”

Robin Hood

Robin Hood

Disney

“Yeah, both of them,” Keery answered, referring to Robin Hood and Maid Marian, both of whom are portrayed as foxes.

Keery also admitted to crushing on Lola Bunny from Space Jam, to which Dyer said, “Hot.”

Heaton then playfully called Dyer out for having a crush on a male Yu-Gi-Oh! character who Heaton agreed was a “hot pharaoh.”

And Bower said that he had a crush on “multiple characters from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

Maybe this whole cast just has bisexual energy!

bisexualbisexual crushcelebritiesjoe keerystranger things

