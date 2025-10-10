Is Katy O'Brian the sexiest sapphic alive? A very unserious investigation

Actress Katy O’Brian is currently doing press for her upcoming films Queens of the Dead and Maintenance Required, and the photos of her wearing head-to-toe leather on the red carpet have us wondering if she is, in fact, our hottest living sapphic celebrity.
After years of having only a few lesbian celebrities out there, we are finally entering a sapphic era where we can daydream about out celebs like Kristen Stewart, Amandla Stenberg, Cara Delevingne, Samira Wiley, and Sarah Paulson.
All of them are unbelievably talented and sexy, but who holds the title of the hottest sapphic alive?
To find out, we put on our investigative cap and set to work, examining O’Brian’s…body of work…respectfully, of course!
Now, don’t get us wrong, O’Brian has always been a smoke show, but seeing her wearing a cropped leather vest covered in straps and wide-legged leather trousers in a Maintenance Required cast photo short-circuited our brains. We are fully obsessed and now must look a little closer at her social media — for journalism purposes only!
Exhibit A: The 'Maintenance Required' Premiere
The trailer for the film also has us weak in the knees. It’s almost making us want to take a wrench to our engine in case there is a chance we can hire a mechanic that looks like O’Brian’s character.
O’Brian is also set to be in The Running Man remake coming out in November and the promotional art shows O’Brian in a white suit with a crop top underneath and a cowboy hat that may make us want to throw our collective panties at the screen.
Exhibit B: Cowboy Katy
And O’Brian’s wife, Kylie Chi, agrees with us. She takes every opportunity she can to hype up her hot celeb wife, including posting this pic showing of her wifey’s drool-worthy ams.
Exhibit C: 'dem arms
Did we mention the arms?
Exhibit C.2: Also, the hands...
And then there's this cast photoshoot where O’Brian is wearing a pink suit!
Exhibit D: Wearing the hell out of a suit
And a white suit...
And she looks just as good in a gown.
Exhibit E: Wearing the hell out of a gown.
Plus, she likes, what we like...
Exhibit F: Kittens...
... and carbs.
So we’ve amassed the evidence, and poured over the photos and videos, and we're ready to render our verdict.
Case closed. O’Brian is officially PRIDE’s pick for the hottest sapphic celeb alive today!