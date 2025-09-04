Mason Gooding shows off his muscles & tattoos in sexy new pic & it's driving the gays wild

While official photos of the event have yet to be released, the couple shared a preview of their nuptial style in an interview with Vogue. Moretz was set to wear a light blue wedding dress and matching gloves designed by Nicolas Ghesquière and Louis Vuitton — who also designed looks for Harrison. Moretz’s afterparty look (again by Nicolas Ghesquière and Louis Vuitton) was a white custom jacket and trousers paired with a cowboy hat.

Before the wedding, Moretz recalled the lead-up to the couple’s engagement and their plan to have two rings designed. “I had worked with Elizabeth Potts at Moon Stone for years, resetting vintage jewelry into new custom settings, and that’s what I knew I wanted to do with our rings,” Moretz told the publication. “Both of our diamonds are Victorian diamonds, and we wanted to reset them in a Victorian sense. I was excited to do something like that, that felt like it could become our future family heirloom.”

The two opted to stay separate on the day of the ceremony so each could see the other in their dresses for the first time. “The thing I’m the most excited for – other than being married – is that first look moment,” said Harrison. “Having no idea of what we look like in our dresses, it’s going to be so special. This dress just kind of makes you feel ready. This design is perfect. I’m ready!”

This moment has been a long time coming for the two, who were first rumored to be an item in 2018 when they were spotted kissing outside Nobu by the paparazzi. They frequently shared their adventures together, including attending a Taylor Swift concert and going on vacations. Speculation that they were engaged began after they were spotted at Disneyland wearing matching rings in April 2024.

We wish them all the best!