Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Mason Gooding shows off his muscles & tattoos in sexy new pic & it's driving the gays wild

The handsome actor is stripping down for his fans.

Mason Gooding

Mason Gooding.

lev radin/Shutterstock
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerSeptember 04 2025 / 12:58 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

Fans of scream king Mason Gooding are screaming for joy today after seeing the 28-year-old actor share a shirtless pic on Instagram.

Gooding may have had fans swooning when he starred in Scream VI and Heart Eyes, but seeing him shirtless while wearing low-slung pants and showing off his tattoo-covered chest had people running to the comment section.

He also posted other photos from his life, including a new Pokémon game he bought, which had fans melting rowing that the hunky star also has a nerdy side.

The photo is enough to make anyone feral, but check out the reactions below to see just how thirsty it made fans on social media!

mason goodinginstagramphotospicsshirtless picthirst trap

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Jacob Elordi at the Frankenstein red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Celebrities

Jacob Elordi goes viral for his sexy new muscles & gays are in awe

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani Paris Fashion Week 2019
Celebrities

Was Giorgio Armani gay? A timeline of his coming out and Leo Dell'Orco relationship

Rolling Ray on ​The Conversation​
Celebrities

Zeus Network star Rolling Ray dead at age 28

drag artist Sible Sible Stackhouse known to their friends as Vayne
News

Pennsylvania man charged with beating and choking drag artist outside bar

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC