Mason Gooding shows off his muscles & tattoos in sexy new pic & it's driving the gays wild

Fans of scream king Mason Gooding are screaming for joy today after seeing the 28-year-old actor share a shirtless pic on Instagram.
Gooding may have had fans swooning when he starred in Scream VI and Heart Eyes, but seeing him shirtless while wearing low-slung pants and showing off his tattoo-covered chest had people running to the comment section.
He also posted other photos from his life, including a new Pokémon game he bought, which had fans melting rowing that the hunky star also has a nerdy side.
The photo is enough to make anyone feral, but check out the reactions below to see just how thirsty it made fans on social media!